China Sells Mexico Almost Everything And Buys Little And Why This Matters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Explore how China sells Mexico almost everything while buying little, creating a record trade gap worth $57.5 billion in just six months.
Mexico now faces its biggest ever trade gap with China. In the first half of 2025, official Mexican government data shows that the country bought $62.1 billion in goods from China but sold back only $4.6 billion.
If nothing changes, experts at Mexico's Secretariat of Economy warn the deficit could hit $114 billion for the year-a record and a sign of growing reliance on Chinese imports.
Over the past two decades, Mexico's imports from China have soared. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) , imports have risen more than tenfold since 2003, with the last decade seeing them nearly double.
Products range from phones and cars to semiconductors, plastics and medical equipment-essentials for Mexican factories and consumers alike.
These numbers matter for more than just Mexico. The United States, Mexico's most important export partner, worries that Chinese goods may slip into its market through Mexico by getting relabeled-a point underlined by official US trade briefings.
With the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) due to be reviewed in 2026, this concern grows. Washington pressures Mexico to show it controls trade flows and upholds fair competition.
Mexico's government is now looking for ways to reduce dependence on China . Official projections say that if Mexico could make even 10% of what it now buys from China itself, the country could see 1.4% GDP growth and add about 560,000 jobs.
Yet replacing China is tough. The country dominates in advanced goods, from electronics to machine parts, thanks to enormous scale and low costs.
Many Mexican industries have struggled or closed because they can't compete on price. Government reports point to weak policy and customs enforcement, making it even harder to shift away from Chinese products.
Mexico must now find a path that keeps its factories running, protects its trade deal with the US, and creates new jobs-without losing access to affordable goods.
For the rest of the world, this is a warning shot. Mexico's record gap with China is not just a local problem.
It highlights how global supply chains shape economies far beyond their borders, putting pressure on countries to adapt or lose out.
