JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Sergei Lagrov - Which Dignitaries Are Part Of Trump-Putin 'HIGH STAKES' Talks In Alaska?
Here's the complete list, and a glimpse into who's who.Who are a part of the Russian delegation?
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be accompanied by:
- Sergei Lavrov- Russia's foreign minister Lavrov has been central to crafting and defending Moscow's foreign policy from the Iraq war to the annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He spent a decade as Russia's ambassador to the United Nations before assuming his current post.
- Yuri Ushakov - Kremlin Foreign policy advisor Ushakov operates largely behind the scenes, shaping strategy, coordinating the president's international engagements, and often providing talking points for state media, according to The Guardian. Andrei Belousov - Russian Defence Minister Belousov has been described by his contemporaries as a deeply religious and loyal technocrat who keeps Orthodox icons and theological books in his modest office.
Donald Trump's post on Truth Social ahead of the meet
- Anton Siluanov - Russia's finance minister Siluanov has been in his post since 2011 and is a key architect of the Kremlin's efforts to keep the economy afloat in the face of the invasion of Ukraine and western sanctions. Kirill Dmitriev - The Russian Direct Investment Fund chief reportedly has personal ties to Putin's family – his wife, Natalya Popova, is a close friend of one of the president's daughters.
Donald Trump's closest allies will be accompanying him for the high-stakes meeting:
- US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio : Once a staunch critic of Trump, the 54-year-old former Florida senator is now one of his closest allies. A longtime opponent of US aid to Ukraine, US Vice President JD Vance will also accompany Trump.
- Steve Witkoff - He is the US Special envoy to Ukraine and the Middle East. A former New York real-estate lawyer turned property tycoon, Witkoff met Trump in the 1980s while working on one of his Manhattan deals. Scott Bessent: In Alaska, US Treasury Secretary Bessent is reportedly expected to discuss possible economic incentives and investment deals that could be extended to Moscow in return for certain concessions.
- US Secretary of Defence , Pete Hegseth's presence remains uncertain, with media reports suggesting he may not attend. In talks with European allies, he had emphasised that Washington is no longer“primarily focused” on European security, stressing that the responsibility for defending Ukraine will increasingly rest on Europe.
