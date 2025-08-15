Attention Flyers! Spicejet Issues Travel Advisory As Heavy Rains Affect Mumbai Flight Operations - Check Details
“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet in its post on the social media platform X.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
