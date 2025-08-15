Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Attention Flyers! Spicejet Issues Travel Advisory As Heavy Rains Affect Mumbai Flight Operations - Check Details

Attention Flyers! Spicejet Issues Travel Advisory As Heavy Rains Affect Mumbai Flight Operations - Check Details


2025-08-15 08:13:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai rains: SpiceJet issued a travel advisory as heavy rains affect Mumbai flight operations.

“#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet in its post on the social media platform X.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

MENAFN15082025007365015876ID1109933409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search