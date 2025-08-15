403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestine FM Deplores Occupation Min. Storming Into Prisoner's Cell
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Friday Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of prominent Palestinian prisoner and Fatah Central Committee member Marwan Barghouti's cell.
Ben-Gvir's storming into Barghouthi's solitary confinement wing of the "Ganot" prison by Ben-Gvir is an unprecedented provocation and organized terror that show the sufferings of Palestinians facing genocide and displacement crimes, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry held the Israeli occupation government full and direct responsibility for the safety of Barghouti and all Palestinian prisoners.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Vice President Husein Al-Sheikh said Bin-Gvir's threats against Barghouti in prison amounted to "the height of psychological, moral and physical terror" against Palestinian detainees.
This act violates international humanitarian norms and charters, he said.
In addition, Fatah Movement said these threats came as part of systematic suppressive measures committed by the occupation against detainees.
Abdullah Al-Zaghari, President of the Prisoners' Club, said the video posted on Thursday evening is a clear indicator of the occupation's intentions to assassinate leaders at prisons.
Ben-Gvir's threats increase concern over the life of Barghouthi who had been placed in solitary confinement since the war.
Tens of movement's leaders faced repeated gruesome attacks, thus they were wounded, he noted.
The Israeli occupation forces have been detaining Barghouthi since 2002, claiming that he was responsible for crimes committed in the second uprising. (end)
nq
Ben-Gvir's storming into Barghouthi's solitary confinement wing of the "Ganot" prison by Ben-Gvir is an unprecedented provocation and organized terror that show the sufferings of Palestinians facing genocide and displacement crimes, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry held the Israeli occupation government full and direct responsibility for the safety of Barghouti and all Palestinian prisoners.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Vice President Husein Al-Sheikh said Bin-Gvir's threats against Barghouti in prison amounted to "the height of psychological, moral and physical terror" against Palestinian detainees.
This act violates international humanitarian norms and charters, he said.
In addition, Fatah Movement said these threats came as part of systematic suppressive measures committed by the occupation against detainees.
Abdullah Al-Zaghari, President of the Prisoners' Club, said the video posted on Thursday evening is a clear indicator of the occupation's intentions to assassinate leaders at prisons.
Ben-Gvir's threats increase concern over the life of Barghouthi who had been placed in solitary confinement since the war.
Tens of movement's leaders faced repeated gruesome attacks, thus they were wounded, he noted.
The Israeli occupation forces have been detaining Barghouthi since 2002, claiming that he was responsible for crimes committed in the second uprising. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment