Kuya Announces First Tranche Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant To The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant issued in the First Tranche entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.65 per Common Share until August 14, 2028. The Units issued in the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, subject to limitations prescribed by the LIFE Exemption.
In connection with the First Tranche, the Company compensated finders eligible and qualified under Canadian securities laws a cash commission totaling $66,150, being up to 4.0% on total proceeds received from subscribers introduced to the Company by eligible finders and issued 126,800 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants (each, a " Finder's Warrant ") equal to up to 4.0% of the total Units issued to subscribers introduced to the Company by eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant issued in connection with the First Tranche entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.50 per Common Share until August 14, 2028. Securities issued to eligible finders are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 15, 2025 in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and development expenses for the Company's Bethania project and general working capital purposes, as more specifically detailed in the Offering Document.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Kuya Silver Corporation
Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.
