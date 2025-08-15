State Service Reports Strong Gains From Property Transactions

The State Service on Property Issues has reported that a total of 112.9 million manats was transferred to the state budget from privatization and leasing activities between January and July 2025.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%