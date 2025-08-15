Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
State Service Reports Strong Gains From Property Transactions

2025-08-15 08:09:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The State Service on Property Issues has reported that a total of 112.9 million manats was transferred to the state budget from privatization and leasing activities between January and July 2025.

