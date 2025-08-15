The Vistria Group Adds Dr. Janice Jackson As Executive In Residence

Appointment strengthens strategic guidance for Knowledge & Learning Solutions' portfolio companies serving millions of students globally

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group, ("Vistria") a middle market private investment firm that seeks to deliver both superior financial returns and meaningful impact, is strengthening its Knowledge & Learning Solutions ("KLS") practice with the appointment of Dr. Janice Jackson as Executive in Residence. The KLS team has invested more than $4 billion of institutional capital across 14 platforms. Jackson, former CEO of Hope Chicago and former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, will advise the KLS team and provide strategic support to portfolio companies including Edmentum, a K-12 personalized learning platform that supports over 6 million students globally and more than 6,200 school districts across the U.S.

"Having served on Edmentum's board for four years, I know what an exciting opportunity this is to lend my experience and insights on a deeper level," Jackson said. "The future of education depends on synergy with the private sector and innovation that elevates the right tools for teachers who face demanding environments. I want to help bridge the gap."

Jackson will work closely with Edmentum President & CEO Jamie Candee on a variety of strategic assignments, including the evaluation of potential investment opportunities, networking and advising, planning and operational support, and driving new growth initiatives. Candee, who has served as CEO since 2017, has led Edmentum through a period of impressive growth. Under her leadership, Edmentum has shaped its digital curriculum solutions, assessment and intervention products, and instructional services to align tightly with educators' needs, empowering them to personalize learning for all students, enhancing academic achievement and expanding postsecondary opportunity.

For three consecutive years, Edmentum has been named to the GSV 150, the annual list of the top 150 private companies transforming education and workforce skills.

"Our leadership team, and truly the entire global organization at Edmentum, will gain immensely from Dr. Jackson's expertise, and we are honored to be the first beneficiaries of the Executive in Residence program," said Candee. "Having worked closely with Janice while she served on our board of directors, I've seen, in action, the qualities that make her an effective leader. She thinks like a CEO and combines her sharp insight and instincts with the experience of having 'lived' the work - and driven the outcomes - in the public sector. Simply put, Edmentum will get better because of this close collaboration. I can't wait to get started."

Recognized as Impact Firm of the Year in Education by New Private Markets, Vistria's KLS team invests in companies that expand access, affordability, and quality across the full continuum of education. From 2022 to 2023, KLS's portfolio companies reported serving more than 17.5 million additional students. As Executive in Residence, Jackson joins a strong group of executives leading Vistria KLS portfolio companies, including ESS CEO Buddy Helton and MGT CEO Trey Treviesa .

"In this role, we'll get more of her time, her expertise and her institutional knowledge," said Philip Alphonse , Senior Partner and Co-Head of Knowledge & Learning Solutions at Vistria. "Edmentum already has an unbelievable library of content, refined data, scale and proven efficacy. Add to that Janice who understands decision-making at all levels of education and government. She's got great judgement, experience, people skills and the values we embrace at Vistria that support the mission of doing right by doing good."

Jackson served as CEO of Chicago Public Schools from 2017 to 2021 and guided the district through the challenges of COVID, tight budgets and political volatility. She began her career as a social studies teacher on the South Side of Chicago and worked her way to Chief Education Officer and then CEO. After deciding to not renew her contract at CPS, she founded and led Hope Chicago, a scholarship organization that raised nearly $100 million to support thousands of students and parents with debt-free continuing education opportunities.

Jackson also serves as Executive Director of the Aspen Institute's Education & Society Program, which brings together education stakeholders and policymakers to improve outcomes at public schools nationwide.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions, financial services and housing that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With $17 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria .

