ECARX Recognized With Technical Development & Innovation Award At Volkswagen Brazil's The One Supply Chain Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the“Company”), a global mobility technology provider, announced that it received the Technical Development & Innovation award at Volkswagen Brazil's“the One” partnership celebration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil yesterday.

This award reflects the Company's expanding worldwide presence and the growing impact its innovative solutions are having on the global automotive industry.

This award marks another significant milestone in the relationship between Volkswagen Group and ECARX, following the award from Volkswagen Group announced in March 2025. ECARX will provide solutions for vehicles produced by Volkswagen for global markets.

ECARX will provide a complete digital cockpit solution, including the integrated hardware and software of the ECARX Antora®1000 computing platform and ECARX Cloudpeak® software architecture.

A central pillar of ECARX's global expansion is its focus on setting new benchmarks for safety, security, and performance for products that can be deployed across multiple markets. ECARX solutions adhere to ASPICE (Automotive SPICE) standards, support Google Automotive Services, and have high-level functional safety and cybersecurity certifications.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented:“It is a great honor to have been invited to attend the One conference, and to be able to accept the Technical Development & Innovation award in person on behalf of ECARX and our employees. We are delighted by Volkswagen's expression of confidence in our technological innovation capability, especially as our first award was announced recently.

We will continue to execute our R&D roadmap and innovate new solutions in close partnership with Volkswagen Brazil and its ecosystem partners.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has around 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

