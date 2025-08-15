Nano Labs Announces First Half Of 2025 Financial Results

First Half of 2025 Financial Summary



Net revenue was RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB24.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Gross loss was RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to a gross profit of RMB30.1 thousand in the same period of 2024.

Loss from operations was RMB38.0 million (US$5.3 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to a loss from operations of RMB58.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Gain on change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was RMB48.6 million (US$6.8 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to nil in the same period of 2024.

Net loss was RMB11.8 million (US$1.6 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to a net loss of RMB59.1 million in the same period of 2024. Net loss per share (both basic and diluted) was RMB0.43 (US$0.06) for the first half of 2025, compared to a net loss per share (both basic and diluted) of RMB8.46 in the same period of 2024.

Mr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,“2025 marks a pivotal year in our strategic transformation. In light of the evolving industry landscape and the onset of a new market cycle, we are concentrating our efforts on building a crypto-asset strategic reserve, with BNB currently serving as our primary reserve asset. While our mining machine business continue to provide a stable foundation, we are also proactively identifying and seizing new market opportunities.

We view BNB as a leading cryptocurrency, supported by a broad and expanding ecosystem with compelling long-term appreciation potential. To date, we have accumulated over 128,000 BNB. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our crypto currency strategic reserve capabilities through multiple approaches.

With a clearly defined strategy, disciplined capital allocation, and deep sector insight and expertise, we are committed to strengthening our crypto currency strategic reserve model, building a unique advantage in the crypto asset sector, and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders and partners.”

Mr. Bing Chen, Chief Financial Officer, added:“For the first half of 2025, we recorded net revenue of RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) and narrowed our net loss to RMB11.8 million (US$1.6 million), compared with a net loss of RMB59.1 million in the same period last year. Building on our strategic transformation initiatives, we will continue to capture emerging opportunities within the cryptocurrency ecosystem and expect further operational improvements that will lay a strong foundation for future growth.”

First Half of 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenue was RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB24.7 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the drop of sales volume of iPollo V Series.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB19.0 million (US$2.7 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB24.7 million for the same period of 2024. The change was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume and write-down of inventory and value-added tax recoverable.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 53.5% to RMB27.3 million (US$3.8 million) for the first half of 2025, from RMB58.7 million for the same period of 2024.



Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 39.6% to RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) for the first half of 2025, from RMB4.3 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to the decrease in sales commission and salaries.



General and administrative expenses decreased by 15.4% to RMB21.5 million (US$3.0 million) for the first half of 2025, from RMB25.5 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the decrease in professional fees and employee salary expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 89.1% to RMB3.2 million (US$0.4 million) for the first half of 2025, from RMB28.9 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses, including mainly salary expenses, design fee, service fee and material cost, was primarily due to the strategic adjustment in research and development activities in 2025.



Loss from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, loss from operations decreased by 35.2% to RMB38.0 million (US$5.3 million) for the first half of 2025, from RMB58.7 million for the same period of 2024.

Finance Expense (Income)

Finance expense was RMB0.3 million (US$0.04 million) for the first half of 2025, compared with finance income of RMB0.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to RMB2.0 million for the same period of 2024. The change was mainly due to the completion of construction in progress and cease of interest capitalization in April 2024, as well as increase in short-term borrowings during the first half of 2025.

Change in Fair Value of Cryptocurrencies

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was a gain of RMB48.6 million (US$6.8 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to nil for the same period of 2024. The change was due to the cryptocurrency holding strategy the Company developed at the end of 2024.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Notes

Change in fair value of convertible notes was a loss of RMB18.5 million (US$2.6 million) for the first half of 2025, compared to nil for the same period of 2024. The change was due to the issuance of convertible bonds denominated in bitcoin in 2025, which was measured at fair value on June 30, 2025.

Net Loss

Net loss was RMB11.8 million (US$1.6 million) for the first half of 2025, compared with RMB59.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Ordinary Share attributable to Nano Labs Ltd

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.06) for the first half of 2025, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB8.46 for the same period of 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB363.4 million (US$50.8 million), compared with RMB32.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.1586 to US$1.00, the central parity rate on June 30, 2025 published by the People's Bank of China.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income/(loss) as an additional non-GAAP measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges and non-operating items. We also believe that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

