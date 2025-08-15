Nano Labs Announces First Half Of 2025 Financial Results
|US/Canada:
|1855 883 1031
|Hong Kong:
|800 930 639
|China:
|400 1209 216
|Replay PIN:
|10049559
About Nano Labs Ltd
Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the crypto assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream crypto currencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn .
*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.
Forward-Looking Statements
This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plan to appeal the Staff's determination, which can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Nano Labs Ltd
Email: ...
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: ...
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|As of December 31,
|As of June 30,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|32,431,081
|363,440,412
|50,769,761
|Restricted cash
|418,722
|468,526
|65,449
|Accounts receivable, net
|572,803
|507,688
|70,920
|Inventories, net
|29,866,418
|35,850,932
|5,008,093
|Prepayments
|4,606,066
|8,652,263
|1,208,653
|Cryptocurrencies
|242,889,085
|776,702,624
|108,499,235
|Other current assets
|55,858,433
|52,122,427
|7,281,092
|Total current assets
|366,642,608
|1,237,744,872
|172,903,203
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term investment
|-
|2,000,000
|279,384
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|197,341,915
|188,159,300
|26,284,372
|Intangible asset, net
|46,745,444
|46,252,522
|6,461,113
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,203,525
|3,572,268
|499,018
|Total non-current assets
|249,290,884
|239,984,090
|33,523,887
|TOTAL ASSETS
|615,933,492
|1,477,728,962
|206,427,090
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debts
|18,000,000
|33,000,000
|4,609,840
|Current portion of long-term debts
|5,350,000
|6,120,000
|854,916
|Convertible notes denominated in bitcoin
|-
|470,948,166
|65,787,747
|Accounts payable
|18,101,451
|23,204,810
|3,241,529
|Advance from customers
|98,895,905
|95,626,084
|13,358,210
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,914,109
|1,019,231
|142,379
|Other current liabilities
|67,163,217
|53,026,502
|7,407,384
|Total current liabilities
|209,424,682
|682,944,793
|95,402,005
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term debts
|170,683,636
|173,479,763
|24,233,756
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,917,350
|2,222,688
|310,492
|Total non-current liabilities
|173,600,986
|175,702,451
|24,544,248
|Total liabilities
|383,025,668
|858,647,244
|119,946,253
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A ordinary shares (US$0.002 par value; 14,141,093 and 1,097,141,091 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively; 13,273,596 and 20,712,924 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively; 12,815,143 and 20,258,282 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)
|176,842
|283,472
|39,599
|Class B ordinary shares (US$0.002 par value; 2,858,909 shares authorized; 2,858,909 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025)
|36,894
|36,894
|5,154
|Additional paid-in capital
|780,499,664
|1,180,185,753
|164,862,648
|Accumulated deficit
|(565,218,741
|)
|(572,273,282
|)
|(79,942,067
|)
|Statutory reserves
|6,647,109
|6,647,109
|928,549
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,647,353
|6,805,404
|950,661
|Total Nano Labs Ltd shareholders' equity
|230,789,121
|621,685,350
|86,844,544
|Noncontrolling interests
|2,118,703
|(2,603,632
|)
|(363,707
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|232,907,824
|619,081,718
|86,480,837
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|615,933,492
|1,477,728,962
|206,427,090
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(Unaudited)
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|24,739,480
|8,283,373
|1,157,122
|Cost of revenues
|24,709,417
|18,991,737
|2,652,996
|Gross profit (loss)
|30,063
|(10,708,364
|)
|(1,495,874
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses
|4,334,564
|2,617,584
|365,656
|General and administrative expenses
|25,453,212
|21,544,148
|3,009,548
|Research and development expenses
|28,934,228
|3,163,558
|441,924
|Total operating expenses
|58,722,004
|27,325,290
|3,817,128
|Loss from operations
|(58,691,941
|)
|(38,033,654
|)
|(5,313,002
|)
|Other expenses (income):
|Finance expenses (income)
|(607,804
|)
|274,189
|38,302
|Interest expenses
|2,009,586
|5,287,620
|738,639
|Interest income
|(96,679
|)
|(12,322
|)
|(1,721
|)
|Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies
|-
|(48,610,295
|)
|(6,790,475
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|-
|18,529,435
|2,588,416
|Other income
|(851,374
|)
|(1,724,344
|)
|(240,877
|)
|Total other expenses (income)
|453,729
|(26,255,717
|)
|(3,667,716
|)
|Loss before income tax provision
|(59,145,670
|)
|(11,777,937
|)
|(1,645,286
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(59,145,670
|)
|(11,777,937
|)
|(1,645,286
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,911,930
|)
|(4,723,396
|)
|(659,821
|)
|Net loss attributable to Nano Labs Ltd
|(57,233,740
|)
|(7,054,541
|)
|(985,465
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss):
|Net loss
|(59,145,670
|)
|(11,777,937
|)
|(1,645,286
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|4,800,723
|(1,840,888
|)
|(257,158
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(54,344,947
|)
|(13,618,825
|)
|(1,902,444
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,912,013
|)
|(4,722,335
|)
|(659,673
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Nano Labs Ltd
|(52,432,934
|)
|(8,896,490
|)
|(1,242,771
|)
|Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Nano Labs Ltd
|Basic*
|(8.46
|)
|(0.43
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted*
|(8.46
|)
|(0.43
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation:
|Basic*
|6,766,671
|16,548,783
|16,548,783
|Diluted*
|6,766,671
|16,548,783
|16,548,783
*After giving effect of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split effective on November 3, 2024.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(Unaudited)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net loss
|(59,145,670
|)
|(11,777,937
|)
|(1,645,286
|)
|Add:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|285,507
|62,337
|8,708
|Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
|(58,860,163
|)
|(11,715,600
|)
|(1,636,578
|)
