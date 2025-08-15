Nutraceutical Packaging Market Worth $4.66 Billion By 2030 At 4.9%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Numerous factors are driving the nutraceutical packaging market including increasing awareness among consumers about their health and growing adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods. The rising concern of preventive care and the advantages of nutraceuticals has resulted into expansion of demand for packages that ensure product safety aligning with the regulatory compliances. In addition, new packaging technologies for active and smart packaging have enhanced shelf life and product performance.

Berry Global Inc. (US),Amcor PLC (Australia),WestRock Company (US),Mondi (UK),Sonoco Products Company (US),Huhtamaki (Finland),Aptar CSP Technologies (Alabama),Comar Packaging Solutions (US),Amgraph Packaging, Inc. (US)Glenroy, Inc. (US).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Nutraceutical Packaging Market:

Growing demand for nutraceutical productsRegulatory compliance and stringent standards.Child resistant packaging innovations.Shelf life and product stability.

Key Findings of the Study:

The firms in the nutraceutical packaging sector are turning to environmentally friendly options like biodegradable and recyclable packaging due to tighter sustainability regulations. Smart packaging , which includes QR codes and NFC labels, keeps track of products by engaging consumers and allows brands to stand out from competitors. Companies like Amcor Inc. are introducing recyclable high-barrier laminates, both providing safety of the product and meeting sustainability objectives. Customized packaging made possible by digital printing is also growing as more shoppers seek personalized health care. The trends emphasize the sectors focus on sustainability, innovation, and meeting customer needs.

The U.S. nutraceutical packaging industry is growing strongly with increasing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The biggest market for nutraceutical packaging is North America, with the U.S. leading it, backed by a well-developed nutraceutical industry and growing consumer awareness towards health and wellness. Increasing awareness of preventive health and natural health supplements has improved demand for special packaging solutions providing product safety, compliance with aggressive regulations, and consumer convenience. Tablets and capsules are among the fastest-growing sectors in dietary supplements because they can be easily consumed and have well-defined dosage levels, requiring packaging protection to retain product stability. Major trends in the U.S. market include the utilization of eco-friendly packaging options, such as biodegradable packaging or recyclable packaging, which aligns with environmental considerations and consumer interests in green products. In addition, high-tech features, such as anti-counterfeiting, intelligent labeling, and customized packaging, become a trend to support product authenticity and enhance engagement with customers. Growth in e-commerce has also led to increased demand for lightweight and robust packaging forms appropriate for internet retailing.

Bottles are the fastest-growing packaging form in nutraceutical packaging due to their convenience, strength, and ease of use for customers. Bottles are an amazing storage option for powders, granules, and liquids in a way that retains the product effectiveness and adds to shelf life. Bottles are convenient to use, they can be resealed, and they can be designed as child-resistant packaging for functional foods and dietary supplements . Bottles can also be produced using environment-friendly materials like recyclable plastic, which is going to gain greater significance from consumers. And the growth in e-commerce also added to the demand for bottles since they possess the capability of offering strong packaging during shipping. All these make bottles grow incredibly fast in nutraceuticals packaging.

Dietary supplements is the fastest growing product type in nutraceutical packaging market. An increase in health-conscious customers is driving demand for supplements related to overall health, immunity, weight control and sports nutrition. Growth is further supplemented by an aging world population which tends to rely on supplements to help address aging-related health issues. The post-pandemic has seen an increase in the use of immunity-related supplements, and this has led to an increase in demand for new and protective packaging. Dietary supplements typically need differentiated packaging to maintain product integrity, safety and efficacy. This has generated new lines of environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging including biodegradable materials and recyclable packaging design. Prospects are in capitalizing on these trends by investing in sustainable materials, intelligent technologies, and solutions country-specific. These prospects can be capitalized upon by business firms through investing in R&D, partnering with regulatory agencies, and increasing their reach in emerging economies to maintain competitive edge.

