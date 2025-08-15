Despite Travel Advisories, These Are The Safest Cities For LGBTQ Travelers During 2025, According To Misterb&B
misterb&b, the world's largest LGBTQ+ travel platform and community of queer-friendly hosts and hotels, developed the index to help queer travelers safely navigate the evolving landscape of LGBTQ travel. The ranking is based on a composite score using multiple weighted data sources, including booking volume on misterb&b, LGBTQ+ legal protections (HRC MEI, MAP), anti-LGBTQ+ legislation (ACLU), hate crime reports (FBI), and presence of community resources (PFLAG).
Top 5 Safest Cities for LGBTQ+ Travelers in 2025:
Chicago, IL
Seattle, WA
San Francisco, CA
Portland, OR
San Diego, CA
Other notable cities include Honolulu, Albuquerque, Denver, Providence, and Palm Springs.
“With increasing travel anxiety among LGBTQ+ travelers - especially trans and nonbinary people - our Safety Index helps identify where LGBTQ+ people can feel most welcomed and protected,” says Matthieu Jost, founder of misterb&b. Jost founded the company after experiencing homophobia while traveling with his partner abroad, sparking the creation of a platform by and for the community.
The platform's new feature, weere, allows LGBTQ+ travelers to connect with like-minded locals and discover queer-friendly spots and social events before they even land; making solo and group travel safer and more vibrant.
As the LGBTQ+ travel economy approaches $300 billion, cities in the top rankings are poised to benefit from the growing“rainbow dollar.” The full list and scores are available now on the misterb&b blogs.
