Global Wound Care Market Set To Surpass USD 30.48 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The global, valued at US$20.97 billion in 2024, stood at US$22.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$30.48 billion by the end of the period. This growth is propelled by an upsurge in traumatic and burn injuries, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the swelling ranks of the geriatric population. Governments and healthcare providers are also driving adoption through supportive reimbursement frameworks, while new technologies are redefining care delivery.

What is Driving Growth?

The World Health Organization reports 1.3 million traffic fatalities and 20–50 million nonfatal injuries annually, many involving severe wounds that require specialized care. Workplace incidents remain another critical factor, with the International Labour Organization citing 270 million occupational accidents each year. High-burden regions such as the U.S., India, and China are intensifying demand for advanced wound care solutions, pushing healthcare systems to integrate these products into standard treatment protocols.

Where Are the Challenges?

While advanced wound care products-such as bioengineered skin substitutes, antimicrobial dressings, and negative pressure wound therapy-demonstrate strong clinical outcomes, high costs remain a barrier in low- and middle-income countries. Chronic wounds affect 1–2% of the global population and can cost up to USD 50 million annually to manage, particularly for diabetic foot ulcers, which impact one in four diabetic patients. Without expanded reimbursement policies or scalable, cost-effective solutions, access remains restricted.

How Is Technology Reshaping the Market?

Innovation is enabling more personalized, efficient, and home-based care. Smart dressings capable of real-time infection detection, extended-wear negative pressure systems, and biologics are improving patient outcomes and reducing strain on healthcare systems. Investment in minimally invasive solutions is expanding rapidly, positioning technology as a key competitive differentiator for manufacturers.

Who Are the Market Leaders?

The market is dominated by Solventum (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Smith+Nephew (UK), Cardinal Health (US), and Mölnlycke AB (Sweden), which collectively hold 40–45% of global market share. These players leverage extensive R&D, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions to strengthen market reach.

Smith+Nephew (UK) launching the RENASYS EDGE System for home care chronic wound management (April 2024).

Convatec Group PLC (UK) partnering with the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society to launch professional education programs (March 2025).

Cardinal Health (US) expanding distribution with a new Texas facility (January 2025). Owens & Minor (US) acquiring Rotech Healthcare for USD 1.36 billion to enhance home-based care (July 2024).

Market Segmentation Insights



By Product – Advanced wound care products led the market in 2024, supported by growing awareness, rising hospital-acquired infections, and innovation in antimicrobial and sensor-enabled dressings.

By Wound Type – Chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and pressure injuries, accounted for the largest share, driven by aging populations and rising chronic disease prevalence.

By End User – Hospitals & clinics dominate demand, benefiting from specialized staff and advanced treatment capabilities. By Region – North America holds the largest market share, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to record the highest growth rate through 2030.

Why This Matters Now

With the global population aging, the prevalence of diabetes and vascular diseases climbing, and trauma injuries remaining a persistent health challenge, the wound care sector is transitioning from traditional treatment models toward tech-enabled, patient-centric solutions. Strategic investment in innovation, training, and affordability will determine market leaders over the next decade.

About the Global Wound Care Market

The wound care market encompasses advanced, surgical, and traditional wound management solutions, serving hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings. These products are essential for preventing infection, accelerating healing, and improving patient outcomes while meeting stringent safety and regulatory standards.

