Best Chapters Of Israel-India Partnership Still Lie Ahead: Netanyahu

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Aug 15 (IANS) Calling India and Israel as "two proud democracies", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

In his greetings, Netanyahu stated that both India and Israel have achieved much together and expressed confidence that the best chapters of the partnership between two nations are still waiting to be written.

"Congratulations to my dear friend PM Narendra Modi and the people of India on your Independence Day. Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead," said Netanyahu in his message that was posted on X by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Israel President Isaac Herzog also extended wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and people of India on Independence Day, noting that India's friendship strengthens Israel deeply in these difficult times.

"On India's Independence Day, I send heartfelt greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, and all the people of India. May you enjoy a year of peace and prosperity. Your friendship with Israel in these difficult days strengthens us deeply. May the bond between our nations continue to flourish - and may we soon see the safe return of all our hostages," Herzog posted on X.

Israeli Knesset's Speaker Amir Ohana also extended wishes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the people of India on Independence Day. He also shared an old picture of him and Birla alongside other leaders.

In a post shared on X, Ohana wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to all Indians on Independence Day! India On behalf of the Knesset, I extend my warmest wishes to my dear friend Om Birla and all the citizens of India. May the friendship between our countries and parliaments always remain strong."

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi and termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech "inspiring." He also shared a picture of himself at the iconic venue.

"Inspiring speech by PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. Happy Independence Day India," Azar posted on X.

In April, Netanyahu had dialled PM Modi expressing his condolences, and those of the Israeli people, over the barbaric "Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir".

Prime Minister Modi thanked him for sharing in India's mourning and emphasised that the two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the global campaign against murderous terrorism. PM Modi shared the barbaric nature of the cross border terrorist attack and reiterated India's firm resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters to justice.

The two leaders had also discussed advancing the transportation and communications corridor that will link Asia – via Saudi Arabia and Israel – with Europe.