Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES THIRD QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 29 CENTS PER SHARE


2025-08-15 07:16:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI ) – today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 5, 2025. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $1.16 per share compared to $1.06 per share paid in 2024, a 9.4% increase.

2025 marks the 44th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 84th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies are experts in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit .

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109933260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search