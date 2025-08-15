Make It To Home Plate With Beef

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I know from experience how busy life gets with youth sports involved," said Celebrity Chef Josh Capon. "That's why I like to turn to beef! There are lots of ways to prep ground beef or steak in advance and plenty of options for meals on the go, and my kids are always happy to eat beef, so it solves a lot of problems."

To curb some of the hustle and bustle for families involved in youth sports – Chef Capon loves serving sliders like these Meatball Sliders and Burger Sliders with Josh Capon's award-winning secret sauce. Not only do they serve as a hearty main dish, but they are great for those tailgating next to the field.

When it comes to giving active kids the protein they need, beef delivers. On average, just 3 oz. of cooked beef provides half the daily value for protein.1 Beef is also packed with other key nutrients like zinc, choline and B-vitamins, so it's great for keeping young athletes fueled.

For more recipes that are great for young athletes and busy families, along with more information on our partnership with Little League® – please visit our Little League ® page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner .

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League

1 U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. 2013. USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, Release 26. Available at: .

Contact:

Hailey Thayn

[email protected]

303-850-3392

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association