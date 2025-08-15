Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) To Address Key Industry Issues Facing Global Energy Markets
Premier energy summit set for September to focus on 'Navigating Trade, Technology and Transition"
SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 41st annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) by S&P Global – Asia's leading energy conference - will take place from September 8 to 11, 2025, at the Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore.
A cornerstone of the energy industry for the past 40 years, this premier gathering of close to 1,500 industry leaders, experts and executives across 65 countries aims to explore the evolving landscape of the oil and gas sector, discussing critical issues such as energy transition, technological innovation, and sustainability strategies to prepare for a resilient future. Ms. Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for Singapore will provide the opening address for APPEC 2025.
Alongside more than 200 esteemed speakers, S&P Global's team of energy specialists will provide insights across the global energy landscape - from geopolitical influences to market trends and pricing outlooks -and will address pressing topics such as the changing trade dynamics, financing future energy solutions and the impact of technological innovations and disruptions on the energy sector.
"Amid an evolving energy landscape and the onset of new market realities, APPEC by S&P Global continues to provide a vital platform for industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions. This conference will facilitate the exchange of ideas on navigating the complexities of balancing energy security while maximizing opportunities for growth and sustainability," said Dave Ernsberger, co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights . "It will give participants a valuable forum to gain insights and learn how they can maximize opportunities for their business and stakeholders, while supporting the wider energy transition for the industry."
APPEC 2025 will explore these key themes across a 3-day program:
Day 1: Monday, September 8 - Strategic Conference
-
Oil market fundamentals: Global dynamics
Geopolitical influences: Navigating tariffs, sanctions and economic shifts
Realigning business models for the energy transition
Exploring opportunities with focus on Americas, China, India, Southeast Asia
Day 2: Tuesday, September 9 - Concurrent Sessions
Strategic Conference
-
Global oil demand and trading landscape
Downstream developments & drivers
Spotlight on Africa's energy landscape and refining resurgence
Review of the state of upstream and strategies for the future
Chemicals & Carbon Markets Conferences
-
Structural issues in the petrochemical industry and the impact of changing trade dynamics
Exploring Asia's national carbon mechanisms and regional cooperation
Financing Asia's low-carbon transition: Navigating policy shifts, supply chains and energy evolution
Exploring global systems in carbon markets: Article 6 and CORSIA
Day 3: Wednesday, Sep 10 - Concurrent Sessions
Strategic Conference
-
Pathways for decarbonization and renewable energy
Spotlight on the role of critical minerals
Growth areas for low carbon fuels
AI and energy optimization
Financing the future of energy
Biofuels, Shipping & Bunker Conferences
-
Asia Pacific's biofuel market potential and regional dynamics
Sustainable feedstocks, ethanol, biodiesels in Asia: Current status and future prospects
Navigating the SAF landscape: creating a traceable and sustainable value chain
Investment and financing: fueling the biofuels revolution
Navigating structural shifts in global shipping
Pathways to net zero for shipping
Transition to multi-fuel future
Shaping the future maritime energy mix
S&P Global Speakers & Experts (partial list)
-
Dave Ernsberger, Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Kurt Barrow, Head of Oil, Fuel and Chemicals Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Jim Burkhard, Global Head of Crude Oil Market Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Nick Sharma, Executive Director, Upstream Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Vera Blei, Head of Market Reporting and Trading Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Rahul Kapoor, Global Head of Shipping Analytics & Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Roman Kramarchuk, Head of Energy Transition Narratives, Policy Analysis, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings
For the complete list of speakers and the latest agenda, visit APPEC 2025 Speakers .
Registration Information
APPEC will be held at Raffles City Convention Centre, Level 4, Singapore, from September 8-11, 2025. For further information and to register, visit APPEC Registration .
Media accreditation and passes
Members of the media interested in covering APPEC 2025 are required to apply for accreditation and should email [email protected] .
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
