Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) To Address Key Industry Issues Facing Global Energy Markets

Premier energy summit set for September to focus on 'Navigating Trade, Technology and Transition"



SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 41st annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) by S&P Global – Asia's leading energy conference - will take place from September 8 to 11, 2025, at the Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore.

A cornerstone of the energy industry for the past 40 years, this premier gathering of close to 1,500 industry leaders, experts and executives across 65 countries aims to explore the evolving landscape of the oil and gas sector, discussing critical issues such as energy transition, technological innovation, and sustainability strategies to prepare for a resilient future. Ms. Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for Singapore will provide the opening address for APPEC 2025.

Alongside more than 200 esteemed speakers, S&P Global's team of energy specialists will provide insights across the global energy landscape - from geopolitical influences to market trends and pricing outlooks -and will address pressing topics such as the changing trade dynamics, financing future energy solutions and the impact of technological innovations and disruptions on the energy sector.

"Amid an evolving energy landscape and the onset of new market realities, APPEC by S&P Global continues to provide a vital platform for industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions. This conference will facilitate the exchange of ideas on navigating the complexities of balancing energy security while maximizing opportunities for growth and sustainability," said Dave Ernsberger, co-President of S&P Global Commodity Insights . "It will give participants a valuable forum to gain insights and learn how they can maximize opportunities for their business and stakeholders, while supporting the wider energy transition for the industry."

APPEC 2025 will explore these key themes across a 3-day program:

Day 1: Monday, September 8 - Strategic Conference



Oil market fundamentals: Global dynamics

Geopolitical influences: Navigating tariffs, sanctions and economic shifts

Realigning business models for the energy transition Exploring opportunities with focus on Americas, China, India, Southeast Asia

Day 2: Tuesday, September 9 - Concurrent Sessions

Strategic Conference



Global oil demand and trading landscape

Downstream developments & drivers

Spotlight on Africa's energy landscape and refining resurgence Review of the state of upstream and strategies for the future

Chemicals & Carbon Markets Conferences



Structural issues in the petrochemical industry and the impact of changing trade dynamics

Exploring Asia's national carbon mechanisms and regional cooperation

Financing Asia's low-carbon transition: Navigating policy shifts, supply chains and energy evolution Exploring global systems in carbon markets: Article 6 and CORSIA

Day 3: Wednesday, Sep 10 - Concurrent Sessions

Strategic Conference



Pathways for decarbonization and renewable energy

Spotlight on the role of critical minerals

Growth areas for low carbon fuels

AI and energy optimization Financing the future of energy

Biofuels, Shipping & Bunker Conferences



Asia Pacific's biofuel market potential and regional dynamics

Sustainable feedstocks, ethanol, biodiesels in Asia: Current status and future prospects

Navigating the SAF landscape: creating a traceable and sustainable value chain

Investment and financing: fueling the biofuels revolution

Navigating structural shifts in global shipping

Pathways to net zero for shipping

Transition to multi-fuel future Shaping the future maritime energy mix

S&P Global Speakers & Experts (partial list)



Dave Ernsberger, Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Kurt Barrow, Head of Oil, Fuel and Chemicals Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Jim Burkhard, Global Head of Crude Oil Market Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Nick Sharma, Executive Director, Upstream Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Vera Blei, Head of Market Reporting and Trading Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Rahul Kapoor, Global Head of Shipping Analytics & Research, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Roman Kramarchuk, Head of Energy Transition Narratives, Policy Analysis, S&P Global Commodity Insights Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings

For the complete list of speakers and the latest agenda, visit APPEC 2025 Speakers .

Registration Information



APPEC will be held at Raffles City Convention Centre, Level 4, Singapore, from September 8-11, 2025. For further information and to register, visit APPEC Registration .

Media accreditation and passes



Members of the media interested in covering APPEC 2025 are required to apply for accreditation and should email [email protected] .

About S&P Global



S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED