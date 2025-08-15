GDS Wealth Management Named To Inc. 5000 List For Second Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, a premier financial advisory firm serving individuals and families across the nation, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

This recognition by Inc. Magazine, a benchmark of entrepreneurial success for over four decades, underscores GDS Wealth Management's unwavering commitment to excellence, results, and hard work. The firm's continued growth is a testament to its mission: to help people live better lives, not only for the clients it serves, but also for the dedicated professionals who power its success.

"According to Harvard Business Review, the average person works 90,000 hours in their lifetime," said Glen D. Smith, founder, CEO, and CIO at GDS Wealth Management. "At GDS Wealth Management, we believe those hours should yield more than just financial security; they should lead to fulfillment, freedom, and peace of mind. Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is both humbling and affirming. I'm incredibly proud of the exceptional team that pours their energy, expertise, and passion into serving our clients with unwavering dedication and excellence".

With a team of passionate, highly skilled advisers, GDS Wealth Management is committed to delivering high quality service tailored to the unique needs of individuals and families. The firm's holistic approach to wealth management includes investment strategy, estate planning, tax optimization, and legacy building, anchored by a deep understanding of each client's goals and values.

As the firm grows, it continues to uphold its core values and strives to deliver positive outcomes for clients.

Click here to learn more about the Inc. 5000 ranking methodology, or for the complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria.

Ready to elevate your financial future with confidence and clarity? Partner with a GDS Wealth Management adviser and experience personalized, goal-driven guidance tailored to your unique goals. Call us at (469) 212-8072 or visit to schedule your complementary financial consultation today.

Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is not indicative of GDS Wealth Management's future performance or client experience. No compensation was provided for this recognition. Visit Inc for methodology details.

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management

