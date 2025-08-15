Chilton Furniture's Summer-End Furniture Sale Brings Handmade New England Design Home

MS1 Desk from Chilton Furniture

The Hudson Chair from Chilton Furniture

10% off all furniture and accessories through September 28

- Jen Levin, President of ChiltonFREEPORT & PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chilton Furniture invites customers to experience the enduring quality of handmade, solid wood furniture during its Summer-End Sale , running August 15 through September 28. For a limited time, enjoy 10% off all furniture and accessories, including in-stock, made-to-order, and custom designs.Known for its modern take on traditional New England furniture , Chilton celebrates premium natural materials, refined forms, and exceptional craftsmanship. Each piece is handmade in America-primarily in partnership with small workshops in Maine and the Midwest-using solid North American hardwoods and quality construction techniques.“Our designs honor history while enriching modern life,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton.“Whether someone chooses a piece inspired by classic Shaker lines or one of our more contemporary silhouettes, they're getting a timeless design, built to last for generations.”Customers are invited to visit Chilton's Freeport location to explore the full collection, including pieces marked for clearance, or stop by the Portland store to experience the brand's newest designs. Every visit is an opportunity to experience and appreciate the lasting value of furniture made with care, built to be part of your home for generations.For more information, visit chiltons/collections/sale or call 207-883-3366.

Liesel Noble

Chilton

+1 207-883-3366

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.