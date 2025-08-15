OTC Markets Group Welcomes MÉLIUZ S.A. To OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes MÉLIUZ S.A. To OTCQX
MÉLIUZ S.A. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“MLIZY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .
Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Israel Salmen - Founder and Chairman of Méliuz said,“Joining the OTC Markets expands access for international investors and strengthens our ability to share our vision and long-term strategy with a broader audience - a major milestone for us, as a Bitcoin Treasury Company.”
About MÉLIUZ S.A.
Méliuz was founded in 2011 with the mission of making consumer relationships smarter, ensuring that all parties always benefit. We started by offering cashback at the largest online stores. We expanded to physical retail, mobile credit purchases, and app usage, and today, we reward our users even for everyday purchases through their receipts. Today, Méliuz has an even more complete ecosystem. Beyond the shopping experience, we offer free digital accounts, credit cards, simplified and customized investment in CDB securities, and much more-all in a single app. But we always want more. For us, every day is the start of something new. Since 2025, we are totally focus in Bitcoin. We are the first Bitcoin Treasury Company in Brazil and Latin America fully dedicated to accretively growing its Bitcoin holdings for shareholders while consistently delivering a positive Bitcoin Yield. Today, we are proud to be the largest holder of Bitcoin in Latin America, with a current position of 595.67 BTC - placing us 46rd globally among publicly traded companies with the largest Bitcoin holdings.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
