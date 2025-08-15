Rahul Gandhi Shares Visual Of Flag Hoisting At Congress HQ, As BJP Taunts Him For Missing I-Day Events At Red Fort
Instead, the Congress leader hoisted the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan in the national capital. He also took to Instagram to share visuals of the Independence Day celebrations at the venue.What did BJP say
The BJP criticised Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for“skipping” the Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation, terming their absence as“shameful.”
On X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that during a TV debate, a Congress spokesperson confirmed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's absence from the August 15 program.Also Read | 79th Independence Day: PM announces 'demography mission' to curb infiltration
“Congress spokesperson in TV debate with me just now confirmed that 'LoP' Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?” Poonawalla posted on X.Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort
- Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi on Friday, promised a 'double Diwali' this year. He announced major reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a reduction in tax rates by October. Vowing to reform and lower tax rates by Diwali, PM Modi said,“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST."
- PM Modi also announced that the first made-in-India semiconductor chip will be launched in the market by the end of this year. He also announced 1 trillion for the country's youth">a scheme worth ₹1 trillion for the country's youth in his Independence Day address.
