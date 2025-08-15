Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shehnaaz Gill, Honey Singh Collaborate For New Song 'When And Where'

2025-08-15 07:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

After working together on the hit song 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni', Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh have once again teamed up for a new track, 'When and Where'.

'When and Where' will be featured in Shehnaaz's film 'Ikk Kudi'. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared the song's poster, revealing that it will be out on August 18.

"WHEN AND WHERE.....The Beat Drops, the Chemistry Pops! @yoyohoneysingh x @shehnaazgill are bringing fire in the hottest track of the season! From the heart of IKK KUDI, this vibe drops 18th August are you ready to feel it? Catch the full story in cinemas on 19th sep," her post read.The film will have a worldwide release under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on September 19. The filmmaker himself shared the news on his Instagram story. According to the post, 'Ikk Kudi' has been written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Shehnaaz, along with Saron and Kaushal Joshi, are producing the film. It is made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions.

With Shehnaaz Gill in the lead, the film is expected to bring a female-centric story of a young girl and her struggles with getting married. (ANI) 

