Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Heats Up: Shocking CLASH Between Gizele And Anumol

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned into a warzone after Gizele mimicked Anumol in the living area, accusing her of theft through her act. The mocking enraged Anumol, leading to a fiery verbal showdown and even a brief physical scuffle. Tensions reached new heights inside the house.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.