Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Heats Up: Shocking CLASH Between Gizele And Anumol


2025-08-15 07:00:45
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned into a warzone after Gizele mimicked Anumol in the living area, accusing her of theft through her act. The mocking enraged Anumol, leading to a fiery verbal showdown and even a brief physical scuffle. Tensions reached new heights inside the house.

