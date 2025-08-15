Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need To See

The transaction accelerates Cardinal Health's multi-specialty growth strategy by extending the reach of The Specialty Alliance, led by CEO James Weber, MD. Taken together with the recent acquisitions of Urology America and Potomac Urology and the just-completed acquisition of Academic Urology & Urogynecology, the acquisition of Solaris Health brings immediate scale to the Urology Alliance within The Specialty Alliance.The newly planned facility, Heritage Regional Medical Center (HRMC), will set a new benchmark for modern health care delivery by combining advanced technology, thoughtful design, and compassionate patient care for the Sherman and surrounding community. Heritage Regional Medical Center is planning to open to the public in early 2028.To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.ProBio's new capabilities offer clients fully integrated services-including GMP plasmid DNA production, AAV vector manufacturing, and final drug product formulation and aseptic fill/finish-within a single U.S.-based location. This streamlined approach simplifies coordination, reduces handoffs, and accelerates timelines across the drug development lifecycle.The Calibreye System is engineered to put aqueous outflow control in the hands of ophthalmologists and give them the opportunity to provide personalized therapy while minimizing complications. Once implanted, the Calibreye aqueous shunt is designed to enable slit lamp-based outflow adjustments as individual patient needs change.The NEPTUNUS pivotal trials achieved the primary endpoint of improving disease activity measured by a reduction in EULAR Sjögren's syndrome disease activity index (ESSDAI), a multi-dimensional disease activity measurement compared to placebo. Ianalumab was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile in Sjögren's disease.As a member of the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate cohort, MyOme will apply its Integrated Risk Models (IRMs) technology that combines whole-genome sequencing, polygenic risk scores (PRS), and AI analysis of clinical data to identify people at heightened risk for common conditions including cardiometabolic diseases and cancers. The work supports an overarching mission to shift healthcare from reactive to proactive care.This newly issued patent builds on Anixa's growing portfolio of CAR-T intellectual property, collectively designed to protect the platform's use across multiple tumor types. This patent, along with others, was granted to The Wistar Institute and exclusively licensed to Anixa Biosciences.AMI is developing the Duett System to address a critical need in open surgical thoracic aortic arch reconstruction, a complex and high-risk procedure typically performed during deep hypothermic circulatory arrest (DHCA) while the patient is on cardiopulmonary bypass. DHCA duration is a critical factor that directly impacts patient outcomes.The Series C funding enables Gameto to complete the ongoing Phase 3 trial for its lead program, Fertilo, and file for regulatory approvals globally. Fertilo is currently used in clinics in Peru, Mexico and Australia, with additional clearances in Japan, India, Singapore, Guatemala, Argentina, Dominican Republic, and Paraguay. Five babies have been born with Fertilo so far and over 20 pregnancies have been recorded.This designation expands the addressable population for NRX-100 to the 13 million Americans who consider suicide each year and represents a 10x expansion of the addressable population compared to the Designation granted in 2017 for bipolar depression alone.Enlivien is designed to preserve redox homeostasis and support mitochondrial function. These systems are especially vulnerable during periods of sleep disruption, when ROS accumulates and overwhelms the body. Enlivien targets the cascade of biological disruptions linked to impaired nutrient absorption, compromised intestinal barrier integrity, and increased mortality risk observed in preclinical studies.OIKOS FUSION is the first and only product in the yogurt category specifically created and positioned to support the unique nutrition needs of GLP-1 users and other weight loss consumers, with a patented combination of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D. This proprietary trifecta blend takes intentional muscle support to the next level by helping consumers maximally triggering muscle synthesis when paired with a balanced diet and exercise.Spatial repellents are tools that, when used, release an active ingredient which repels mosquitoes from a room, preventing mosquitoes from biting people and ultimately lessening the transmission of disease. They can be hung in semi-enclosed spaces, including homes and schools, and are about the size of a sheet of paper. They are easy to use, low-cost, long-lasting and effective.

