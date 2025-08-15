Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

Joining Potato Wedges in their long-awaited return are KFC's legendary Hot & Spicy Wings. The wings pair a spicy marinade with double hand-breading in KFC's signature Extra Crispyflour, offering just the right amount of kick in every satisfying crunch and pairing perfectly with the crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside wedges.Powered by OIKOS' patented Advanced FUSION Blend, OIKOS FUSION is designed to help build and retain muscle mass during weight loss when combined with exercise and a balanced diet. It is the first and only product in the yogurt category specifically created and positioned to support the unique nutrition needs of GLP-1 users and other weight loss consumers, with a patented combination of whey protein, leucine and vitamin D."Cocoa Puffs bring a chocolatey crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch adds a bold burst of flavor, and the marshmallows in Lucky Charms deliver sweetness with every bite. When mixed with our frozen custard, these flavors create a level of nostalgia that takes you back to the feeling of being a kid watching Saturday morning cartoons," said Kasey McDonald, Culver's head of culinary.Launched on August 12, fans can transport themselves into McDonaldland like never before. Whether through Meta Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest or a seamless Web VR experience, visitors can explore vibrant zones, meet classic characters, play games, and unlock surprises - all from the comfort of home.From August 12–17, brand fans are invited to show their personality and post a submission video on Instagram or TikTok sharing why they deserve the title. The winner will be awarded a first-of-its-kind N.U.L. (Name, Underarm, Likeness) creator deal from Dove and become the official Dove correspondent on social media throughout the tournament."Drone delivery is one way that GoTo Foods is unlocking innovation with purpose, to expand accessibility and drive frequency," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Commercial Officer at GoTo Foods. "Today's consumer expects brands to meet them where they are, on their terms and that's exactly why we're modernizing through convenience and personalized experiences."Women's strong preference for a more private and convenient option continues; the SELF-CERV clinical trial demonstrated 94% of women prefer Teal to the standard of care. Since FDA authorization in May, the waitlist has grown to over 32,000 women, and Teal has now begun shipping to hundreds of their earliest waitlisters. So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with an average satisfaction rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars.Digs Dog Care, a new pet services brand focused on elevating the standard of care in the pet industry, announced its national expansion through the acquisition of 17 pet resorts which are comprised of rebranded Digs locations and partner facilities that operate under their original names. With a network of high-end, experiential resorts, Digs Dog Care provides pet owners a convenient, safe and customer-centric option for their four-legged family members.Built on a decade of proprietary engineering prowess, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), and a ground up design for autonomous and agentic vehicles, the Tensor Robocar reimagines what a personal vehicle can be. As a pioneer creating a new category, Tensor offers a first-of-its-kind experience-liberating individuals through choice, privacy, and true ownership of their own AI."We know families are juggling a lot, especially during the dinnertime rush between 5 and 8 p.m. They need options that are fast, nutritious, and still feel special. That's exactly what we've built – meals ready in as little as five minutes, no subscription required," said Whitney Pegden, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Blue Apron at Wonder.SHEIN announced its back-to-school collection curated by "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality TV star and college influencer, Milania Giudice. Heading into her sophomore year, Milania Giudice knows a thing or two about college move-in day. Her collection of trendy dorm décor, beauty must-haves, and self-care essentials is packed with personality, bringing major energy to campus life.As America's No. 1 Premium Chardonnay and Official Wine of the US Open, Clos du Bois offers a delicious option to enjoy while cheering on tennis. Going forward, Clos du Bois will send two fans to the 2026 US Open Men's Finals in a sweepstakes. Off the court, Clos du Bois will bring tennis top-of-mind to shoppers with in-store signage and commuters with billboards highlighting the partnership.Intentionally crafted to satisfy the thirst of a new generation, MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA MIDNIGHT blends passion fruit flavor with the instantly recognizable taste of MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST for an entirely new experience.

