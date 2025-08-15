Mercedes-Benz Of South Austin Celebrates Grand Opening Under New Group 1 Automotive Ownership

CEOs from Group 1 and Mercedes-Benz USA to Attend

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its recent acquisition of Mercedes-Benz of South Austin, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI ) will host a grand opening celebration on Monday, Aug. 18, at the dealership's South Austin location.

Group 1 is one of the country's largest owners of automotive dealerships, franchises, and collision centers across the United States and the United Kingdom.

"During my decade of managing Group 1 luxury auto dealerships, I've witnessed the extraordinary impact that Group 1 makes on a dealership and the entire community," said Mo Saleh, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz of South Austin. "Group 1 has a philosophy that 'the car business is a local business' and we're enthusiastic about bringing that approach to South Austin by providing the highest levels of customer service." Saleh added that the grand opening festivities will include food, entertainment, and dealership tours.

Opened in late 2023, the Mercedes-Benz of South Austin facility is one of only a few dealerships featuring Mercedes-Benz's next-generation dealership layout and aesthetic, which emphasizes luxury, sophistication, and a modern customer experience. The dealership spans 80,000 square feet over 10 acres of land, offering ample space to showcase Mercedes-Benz's extensive inventory of luxury vehicles. Forty service bays ensure customers receive quick and efficient vehicle maintenance, and 28 EV charging stations further demonstrate Mercedes-Benz's commitment to the future of sustainable transportation.

EVENT DETAILS:

Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

Ribbon Cutting: 5:45 p.m.

Main Event: 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz of South Austin

10900 S I-35 Frontage Rd.

Austin, TX 78748

Group 1 President and CEO, Daryl Kenningham, and Adam Chamberlain, CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, will attend the ceremony to make brief remarks on the importance of this acquisition to Group 1's business strategy.

"Mercedes-Benz of South Austin aligns well with Group 1's strategy of acquiring high-performing luxury dealerships," Kenningham said. "Mo Saleh's noteworthy history with Group 1 speaks for itself, and we couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead in the South Austin market."

10,000 Donation to Abigail E Keller Foundation

Philanthropy has always been at the core of what Group 1 represents, and this tradition continues with Mercedes-Benz of South Austin donating $10,000 to the Abigail E. Keller Foundation, an Austin-based, 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that supports medically fragile and terminally ill children through their challenging journey at the end of life. The foundation's long-range vision is to design and build the first pediatric respite and hospice facility in Texas.

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 324 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at , , , , and

Media Contact:

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

503-539-0756

[email protected]

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

