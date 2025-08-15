Solar A/S: No. 8 2025 Share Trading In Solar A/S
|Name:
|Jesper Dalsgaard Jensen
|Reason:
|Vice-chair of the board
|Securities ID:
|DK0010274844 Solar B
|Transaction type:
|Purchase of shares
|Transaction place:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
|Transaction date:
|15 August 2025
|Transaction volume:
|750 shares
|Market price in DKK
|166,125.00
Contact
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachments
-
No. 8 2025 Share trading
Jesper Dalsgaard Jensen - UK 15 August 2025
