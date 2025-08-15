Solar A/S: No. 8 2025 Share Trading In Solar A/S

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Jesper Dalsgaard Jensen
Reason: Vice-chair of the board
Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type: Purchase of shares
Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
Transaction date: 15 August 2025
Transaction volume: 750 shares
Market price in DKK 166,125.00


Contact
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2024 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .

