Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For July 2025
In July 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in June 2025).
At the end of July 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.5 million (30 June 2025: EUR 7.1 million). The increase in cash was driven by the opening of Apollo Plaza first-floor area, which generated additional monthly inflows, as well as by effective debt recovery measures implemented by the Fund. As of 31 July 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 239.3 million (30 June 2025: EUR 238.8 million).
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
