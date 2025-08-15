12 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

The 50 ranking lists each name the top 25 colleges (of those in the book) in a specific category. Among them are lists on subjects of high interest to parents including ­Great Financial Aid and Best Career Services­. Others report on subjects students often inquire about on campus tours-Best Campus Food, Best College Dorms, College City Gets High Marks, and Profs Get High Marks.Dubbed "Chill, Snow, Repeat," this winter's outlook suggests a memorable winter from coast to coast, featuring some cold temperatures, frequent snowfalls, and plenty of surprises for every region.Open Text Corporation announced the appointment of James McGourlay, former Executive Vice President, International Sales at OpenText, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. OpenText also announced that it will continue to work with its financial advisors to explore portfolio-shaping opportunities that enhance focus on the Company's core Information Management for AI business and deliver long-term shareholder returns.Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC's full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, Paramount's leading broadcast network.While wedges make a comeback after five years, wings make their triumphant return after nearly two years-both are available while supplies last, so get them while they're hot and crispy. "This isn't just a nostalgic nod. It's an example of how we're turning feedback into action as we chart our Kentucky Fried Comeback," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S.Sling TV is launching the first of its kind, new $4.99 Day Pass, $9.99 Weekend Pass and $14.99 Week Pass. "This launch is about putting control back in the hands of the fans, whether it's tuning in for college football, professional sports, award shows, or a spontaneous movie night, all without having to sign a long-term, binding contract," said Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Product and Operations, Sling TV.Cardinal Health will provide approximately $1.9 billion in cash to The Specialty Alliance to enable the acquisition and will own approximately 75% of The Specialty Alliance after its acquisition of Solaris Health. Solaris Health supports more than 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states, with extensive reach into the local communities they serve.Starting August 12, fans can transport themselves into McDonaldland like never before. Whether through Meta Horizon Worlds on Meta Quest or a seamless Web VR experience, visitors can explore vibrant zones, meet classic characters, play games, and unlock surprises - all from the comfort of home.Each drop is a new reason for fans to pull up – debuting each week through the start of football season for flavor that only Wingstop can deliver. The first Wingstop Drop? Buy-One-Get-One free chicken sandwiches now through Sunday, August 17, with Wingstop challenging guests to try all 12 bold flavors on the Wingstop chicken sandwich.Oracle customers can now utilize the latest Gemini models to build AI agents for a wide range of use cases including multimodal understanding, advanced coding and software development tasks, productivity and workflow automation, and research and knowledge retrieval.This new, premium attraction-unlike anything guests have experienced at a Six Flags park before- will have guests navigate iconic scenes from New Line Cinema's The Conjuring Universe to lock away cursed artifacts before supernatural chaos is unleashed. Guests will encounter legendary entities such as The Nun, The Crooked Man and The Ferryman as they race to restore order and lock Annabelle back in her secure box-or risk catastrophic consequences for the living realm.Americans are losing trust in institutions and expressing deep dissatisfaction with the state of U.S. leadership across nearly every facet of society, according to a new poll published by U.S. News & World Report and conducted in April of 2025 by The Harris Poll. The survey explored Americans' views of leadership in public service, business, education and health care, and what qualities they believe define truly effective leaders.

In addition to these popular releases, earnings season began to wrap up this week and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire, including the quarterly results for Wendy's , Karyopharm Therapeutics and DURECT Corporation .

