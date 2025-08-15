South Korea: Ex-First Lady's 'Butler' Attends Arrest Warrant Hearing Over Embezzlement
Kim Ye-seong, known as the "butler" of the former first lady's family, arrived at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul nearly two hours before the hearing scheduled at 2 pm, Yonhap News Agency reported.
Kim is accused of embezzling 3.38 billion won (USD 2.43 million) from IMS Mobility, a company he helped establish, in 2023.
The court is expected to announce its decision on whether to issue the warrant later in the day or early Saturday.
A special counsel team requested the arrest warrant Thursday, two days after he was detained by investigators upon returning from Vietnam in what they believe was an attempt to flee following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Keon Hee's husband.
Kim Ye-seong is suspected of receiving 18.4 billion won in illegal investments from several companies, including Kakao Mobility Corp., for IMS Mobility.
Considering that IMS Mobility was effectively in a state of capital impairment at the time of the investments, the special prosecutors suspect the companies invested in IMS Mobility in consideration of its connection to Kim and the former first lady.
The special counsel team is also looking into whether the embezzled funds or related profits were funneled to the former first lady's family.
Kim has denied any wrongdoing and described the special counsel's investigation as a "witch hunt."
He has been closely associated with the former first lady for over a decade and is believed to have extensive knowledge of the family's financial matters.
Earlier on Thursday, South Korea's jailed former first lady Kim Keon Hee appeared at a special counsel's office on Thursday to undergo questioning for the first time since her arrest earlier this week over corruption charges.
Kim was brought to special counsel Min Joong-ki's office in central Seoul in a prison van after departing Seoul Southern Detention Centre in handcuffs, according to correctional authorities.
She was hidden from public view as the van used the underground parking route.
The wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol was placed in custody at the detention center in southwestern Seoul on Wednesday after a court issued a warrant to arrest her on charges of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment