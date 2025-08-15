4 Lesser-Known Facts About WWE Women's World Champion Naomi You Probably Never Heard Before
From career-saving advice to a hidden music venture, discover Naomi's surprising untold WWE journey.
In the early stages of Naomi's WWE journey, she was close to a mistake that could have cost her job. While leaving the Performance Center without helping dismantle the ring, Jimmy Uso: her future husband, stopped her.
He told her leaving like that could be seen as disrespectful. Naomi admitted she was embarrassed, especially after hearing people talk about it the next day. That moment, she says, may have saved her from being fired.
Before entering the world of pro wrestling, Naomi thrived as a professional dancer and cheerleader. She was part of the Orlando Magic's NBA dance team and even performed during the 2009 Super Bowl halftime show. Her love for dance later shone in WWE, especially during her energetic babyface entrances on the ramp.
The vibrant neon lights, glowing gear, and electrifying entrance music, all part of Naomi's“Glow” persona, were her own brainchild. She personally pitched the concept to Vince McMahon, and once approved, brought it to life on WWE television. The gimmick became one of her trademarks, setting her apart from the rest of the roster.
