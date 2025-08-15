Trump-Putin Alaska Talks Could Shape US Tariff Fate For India, Says Amitabh Kant

Ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska could influence U.S. tariffs on India. The talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson may touch on global trade shifts. While the main agenda is U.S.-Russia relations, India's trade interests could be indirectly impacted by any policy changes emerging from the meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.