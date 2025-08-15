Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump-Putin Alaska Talks Could Shape US Tariff Fate For India, Says Amitabh Kant


2025-08-15 06:14:01
Ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska could influence U.S. tariffs on India. The talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson may touch on global trade shifts. While the main agenda is U.S.-Russia relations, India's trade interests could be indirectly impacted by any policy changes emerging from the meeting.

