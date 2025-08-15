Bengaluru: 1 Killed, 9 Injured After Suspected Cylinder Blast In Wilson Garden

One person was killed and nine others were injured due to a suspected cylinder exploded in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden, officials mentioned on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and other officials also visited the site of the incident. One boy, identified as Mubarak has died in the explosion. After inspecting the site of the explosion, CM Siddaramaiah said that the initial suspicion was that this was a Cylinder blast and that 1 person had been killed.

"An explosion has occurred. At first glance, it is being said that it was a cylinder blast. There is a suspicion that it might have been a cylinder blast. In this building complex, several houses have collapsed. Instructions have been given to repair the houses. A woman named Kasturamma has been admitted to Victoria Hospital. Narasmma has also been admitted to the hospital. In the incident, a boy named Mubarak has died. There is information that nine people have been injured. Currently, treatment is being given to everyone. All have been admitted to hospitals and are receiving treatment. Out of the ten people involved, one person has died. A compensation of ₹5 lakh has been announced for Mubarak's family. The cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the government. Kasturamma has severe burns, and her treatment will be taken care of. The neighbouring houses have also been damaged. The exact cause of the incident is not known; at first glance, it is being said to be a cylinder blast," the CM said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said,“Today, in Adugodi PS limits, around 8.30 am, local Police came to know that there is a blast. In this regard, the local Police, DCP and Joint Commissioner immediately rushed here and took care of the place of the incident. Around 7-8 houses are damaged. Some other 7-8 houses are partially damaged. In this unfortunate incident, one child has died and 9 others are injured among which one appears to be serious. Treatment is going on in 5 different hospitals. Right now, we have immediately called the Bomb Detection Team, the Fire team, SDRF, Forensic Team and our Local Police are all working here. They are trying to remove the debris so that we see that nobody else is stuck there.”

Reportedly, the blast damaged six houses, with the government announcing that the houses will be repaired by the government. The CM has also announced that the cost of medical expenses for the injured will be borne by the government mentioned that the blast took place around 8 AM today. However, the exact reason of the blast is currently not known, with officials probing the matter.