Noida Police Arrest Driver Who Tried To Evade Cops As Passengers Yelled: 'Bacha Hai Humare Sath'
The incident came to light when one of the passengers, identified as Sanjay Mohan, shared a video of the incident on X, even prompting a reply from Uber. Mohan was travelling with his wife and daughter from Greater Noida West to Connaught Place when, according to the passenger, the "uber driver" was asked to stop his car near Parthala Bridge. However, instead of stopping, the driver sped up and began driving recklessly.
The passengers in the clip can be heard yelling and compelling the driver to stop, insisting that "they (cops) will anyway catch you," but the driver continued to drive without paying heed to their requests. The passenger also says, "Bacha hai humare sath," (we have a kid along with us), but the driver turned a deaf ear.
Sharing the ordeal on X, Mohan wrote,“A horrible experience with @Uber @Uber_Support. Today me and my family was en-route to CP from Noida. Near to Parthala Bridge Noida a police intercepter vehicle asked the driver to stop the car but the driver didn't stop and tried to escape from police vehicle."
The video swiftly went viral, even prompting a response from Uber. "Hello there, we'd be glad to take a look at this for you. Please share your registered phone number and email ID associated with your Uber account. We'll follow up with you soon," Uber India Support wrote on X.
Several social media users expressed concerns regarding the safety of the family in the comment section.
A user wrote: "This is so so dangerous....."
Another wrote: "This is horrible - glad you all are safe now! & tx for bringing this up- the app is not likely to do anything but I do hope police does something."
A third user said: "Sorry to see this. Unfortunate that such experiences are still common in India. Hope you all are safe!!!!! @Noidatraffic @noidapolice take strict action please....."
