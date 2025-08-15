79Th Independence Day: PM Modi Announces 'Demography Mission' To Curb Infiltration Here's What It Means

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a high-powered demography mission to tackle the problem of illegal infiltration in the country.

India's forefathers made the supreme sacrifice to win freedom for Indians, and it is the duty of its citizens not to accept such activities, said Modi in his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day .

"Today I want to alert the country about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the demography of the country is being changed. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These 'ghuspaithiya' (intruders) are snatching the livelihood of the youth of my country, these 'ghuspaithiya' are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country, this will not be tolerated. These 'ghuspaithiya' are misleading the innocent tribals and grabbing their land. This country will not tolerate this," Modi said.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort today, I want to say that we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission. This mission will definitely do its work in a well-thought-out manner in a set time frame to deal with the grave crisis that is looming over India, and we are moving ahead in that direction," the prime minister stated.

He warned that when demographic changes take place, especially in the border areas, they create a national security crisis.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also, Modi had warned about infiltration and had used the term“ghuspaithiya” in his election campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been raising the issue of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh marrying tribal girls in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

It has also raised the issue of illegal immigrants in Assam.

The opposition parties have alleged that the BJP is using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar for the assembly polls, which will later be implemented in West Bengal and Assam, to target such illegal immigrants, especially those from the minority community.