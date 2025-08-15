403
Russian FM: Ready To Present Clear Stance At Upcoming Summit With Washington
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Friday that Moscow is prepared to present its stance on the Ukraine matter clearly during the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
In a press statement, Lavrov said preparations for the summit included important steps, citing visits by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, while expressing hope for continued dialogue, as it is highly beneficial.
Lavrov arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, earlier Friday alongside Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev, ahead of the summit scheduled for later today.
According to the Kremlin, the meeting will be held in Alaska at Elmendorf-Richardson military base and will include bilateral talks followed by expanded discussions with both delegations.
Russian officials taking part include Foreign Minister Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.
Both presidents are expected to deliver brief remarks before the talks, followed by a joint press conference.
The Ukraine conflict tops the agenda amid broad anticipation of the summit's outcomes.
Last week, Trump confirmed the meeting and warned of "serious consequences" for Russia if it does not halt its military actions in Ukraine. The White House, however, lowered expectations for a breakthrough deal. (end)
