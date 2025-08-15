Salmar Successful Tap Issue Of New Green Bond

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange message published earlier today, 15 August at 10:00 CEST.

SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB+/Negative by Nordic Credit Rating, has today, successfully issued additional NOK 500 million in their new 7-year senior unsecured green bond. The bond carries a floating rate note of 3mN+135bps per annum and the issue was priced at 100% of par.

SalMar has as such, issued in total NOK 1,000 million through a fixed 8-year tranche and NOK 1,000 million through a floating 7-year tranche.

An application will be made for the bond to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and settlement date is set to 22 August 2025.

Nordea, Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie and SEB acted as Joint Lead Managers for the tap issue.

