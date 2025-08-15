Salmar Successful Tap Issue Of New Green Bond
SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB+/Negative by Nordic Credit Rating, has today, successfully issued additional NOK 500 million in their new 7-year senior unsecured green bond. The bond carries a floating rate note of 3mN+135bps per annum and the issue was priced at 100% of par.
SalMar has as such, issued in total NOK 1,000 million through a fixed 8-year tranche and NOK 1,000 million through a floating 7-year tranche.
An application will be made for the bond to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and settlement date is set to 22 August 2025.
Nordea, Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie and SEB acted as Joint Lead Managers for the tap issue.
For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 936 30 449
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
