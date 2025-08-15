Save Ideas Shows How To Patent An Idea For Free With New Zero-Cost Protection Platform

Protect your idea for free in 5 minutes with Save Ideas. Secure designs, inventions & concepts online with instant proof and optional blockchain security.

- Save Ideas TeamSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save Ideas, a leading innovator in online intellectual property protection , has announced the launch of its free service that allows creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators to legally protect their ideas in just five minutes-without complex legal procedures or expensive fees.The platform enables users to save any type of visual or written work, design, concept, or invention so it can be legally proven as uniquely theirs. From artists and authors to startup founders and inventors, Save Ideas empowers individuals to safeguard their work instantly, online, and at zero cost.“We believe intellectual property protection should be accessible to everyone-not just those who can afford costly legal processes,” said Save Ideas' managing partner.“Our free plan makes it possible to secure your ideas today and decide later whether to upgrade for additional benefits.”With Save Ideas, users can:Avoid complex and expensive legal filing processesProtect partially developed ideas and update them over timeKeep their work secret yet legally protectedAttract potential investors without fear of idea theftEasily upload any format-audio, video, PDF, or detailed descriptions with imagesOnce a work is uploaded, users receive a Time Stamp Certificateproving the date and content of the submission. For those seeking maximum protection, Save Ideas also offers blockchain-based security, creating an immutable and indisputable record of ownership.The service caters to both individual creators and large-scale institutional users, with custom paid plans available for organisations requiring advanced protection.Save Ideas' mission is to level the playing field for creators around the world, ensuring that every idea-no matter how big or small-can be protected from the moment it's conceived.For more information or to start protecting your ideas today, visit

