K'taka CM Visits Blast Site In Bengaluru, Says Cause To Be Determined After Debris Clearance

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the blast site at Srirama Colony in Bengaluru's Chinnayyanapalya and stated that the exact cause of the explosion will be determined once the debris is cleared.

A boy was killed and several others were injured in the explosion reported from the limits of the Audugodi police station on Friday. The incident caused panic among residents, as people were busy with Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, CM Siddaramaiah announced that the government will provide Rs 5 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased boy.

He also declared that the medical expenses of the nine injured persons will be borne by the government, and the damaged houses will be repaired and rebuilt by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The CM stated, "Today, a tragic incident took place. At first glance, it seems like a cylinder blast. However, there was no smell. The police and forensic reports indicate that it might be a cylinder blast."

He added, "Sleuths from the Forensic, Fire, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) departments are investigating the cause of the explosion. Once the debris is cleared, the exact cause will be ascertained. Based on their findings, we will proceed further. Prima facie, it appears that the explosion was due to a cylinder blast."

"This is an area with many small houses where people live in close proximity. I have directed the Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Maheshwar Rao, to ensure the damaged houses are repaired immediately. About nine people have suffered injuries, and one death has occurred. A 10-year-old boy, Mubarak, who resided in the neighbouring house, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," Siddaramaiah informed.

"The explosion took place at the residence of Kasturamma. She is currently being treated at Victoria Hospital for 30 per cent burn injuries. Fifty-year-old Narasamma and 35-year-old Sabrina Banu have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital," he stated.

"Other injured persons include Fathima, Pramila (38), and Rajesh (40) at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital; Kayala at Indira Gandhi Hospital; Subramani (62) at Agadi Hospital; and Shekar and Nazeed Ulla (37) at NIMHANS. The government will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased boy, Mubarak, and will cover the medical expenses of the injured," the CM announced.

"The expenses of Kasturamma, the owner of the house who suffered 30 per cent burn injuries, will also be covered by the government. About 13 houses were damaged, and we will ensure they are repaired immediately. The houses that have collapsed will be rebuilt," CM Siddaramaiah added.

The explosion reportedly occurred at the residence of Kasturamma, a resident of Srirama Colony. Mubarak lived in the neighbouring house. The blast was so intense that the roof of Kasturi's house collapsed, and about eight nearby houses suffered damage.

Many residents had left for work early in the morning, which likely prevented further casualties. Locals stated that some have been grievously injured. The Fire and Emergency Services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the scene.

A woman recounted,“I was downstairs. At 8.15 a.m., we heard a huge explosion, and a stone hit my head. I screamed and got up, and by that time the roof had collapsed. We ran out of the house. My house is only four feet away from where the explosion occurred. The sound was tremendous. An iron cupboard, which normally requires four people to lift, was thrown up. If it were a cylinder blast, there would have been a smell, but there was none.”

She added,“I don't know what caused the explosion. It seemed more like a bomb blast. We were preparing to fetch water when the explosion occurred. We rushed out of our houses; otherwise, we would have been more harmed.”

Another resident stated,“My wife's head is swollen. I am still feeling the pressure from the incident.”

The Audugodi police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation.