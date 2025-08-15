Softstack Completes Smart Contract Audit For Strobe Protocol, A Money Market Defi Platform Built On XRPL EVM

Strobe Finance x Softstack - Smart Contract Audit

Softstack Smart Contract Audit validates Strobe Protocol's cross-chain DeFi platform on XRPL EVM as secure and production-ready ahead of mainnet launch.

FLENSBURG, GERMANY, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Softstack , a leading Web3 cybersecurity and smart contract audit firm, has successfully completed a comprehensive audit of Strobe Protocol, a next-generation cross-chain DeFi protocol natively designed for the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Strobe enables decentralized lending, borrowing, and yield strategies across XRPL.The audit focused on Strobe's core money market architecture, cross-chain messaging logic, interest rate strategies, and oracle price integration. Softstack identified several vulnerabilities and confirmed that all reported issues have been either resolved or appropriately mitigated ahead of mainnet launch.About Strobe ProtocolStrobe is building the financial layer for XRPL. Its architecture connects the XRP Ledger to XRPL EVM DeFi through a seamless bridge powered by Axelar, unlocking smart contracts, yield farming, and multichain collateral. Users can borrow, lend, or earn yield across chains with full composability and decentralized enforcement.About SoftstackSoftstack GmbH is a German cybersecurity and software development firm specializing in Web3 infrastructure. With ISO 27001 certification and over $100 billion in secured assets, Softstack delivers smart contract audits, compliance tooling, and blockchain security solutions to institutional-grade projects.📄 The full smart contract audit report is available here

