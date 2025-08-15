Security And Vulnerability Management Market 2030: Size, Share, Top Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Leading Companies, And Future Scope

MENAFN - GetNews)



The size of the global security and vulnerability management market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from USD 16.51 billion in 2024 to USD 24.04 billion by 2030. The market for security and vulnerability management is expanding due to the exponential rise in the use of third-party applications. Unintentionally expanding attack surfaces and opening up new avenues for cybercriminals, third-party apps increase the need for advanced security measures like patch management, ongoing monitoring, and cutting-edge technology to safeguard a variety of application ecosystems.

Based on the offerings, the solutions segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

According to PT Security, 98% of web applications are vulnerable to attacks resulting in malware, redirection to malicious websites, and more. This rising complexity of such cyber risks has spurred the demand for comprehensive security and vulnerability management solutions. The shift to cloud computing and remote work has amplified the demand for adaptive security tools, with AI-driven analytics and automation strengthening their role in security and vulnerability management. Furthermore, providers such as Microsoft, IBM, Qualys, Tenable, Rapid7, and CrowdStrike offering advanced security and vulnerability management solutions also contribute to position solutions as the largest market segment during the forecast period.

By the organization size segment, the SME segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SME segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the security and vulnerability management market due to increasing digital transformation, which exposes these businesses to heightened cyber threats. Most SMEs lack the resources and expertise of larger organizations, thus becoming vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Growing regulatory compliance requirements and the affordability of effective security solutions drive SMEs to invest in robust protection measures. As awareness about security risks grows, SMEs focus more on security investments, fueling rapid growth in this market segment.

By region, North America accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the most significant security and vulnerability management market, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure and the increasing frequency of cyber threats. Cybersecurity technologies have a high adoption rate in the region, and many established vendors make it relatively easier for organizations to implement integrated security measures. Strict regulatory frameworks also make companies have stringent vulnerability management practices to comply with the regulatory requirements and strengthen their security posture. The rapid growth of cloud computing, IoT, and digital transformation agendas further propels the demand for advanced solutions, amplifying North America's stronghold in this market.

Unique Features in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

The Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) market is distinguished by its proactive and preventive approach to cybersecurity, focusing on identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating potential threats before they can be exploited. Unlike reactive security measures, SVM solutions enable continuous monitoring and scanning of IT environments to detect weaknesses across networks, applications, and devices, ensuring early risk mitigation.

A unique feature of this market is the integration of threat intelligence with vulnerability data, enabling organizations to assess vulnerabilities in real time and in the context of emerging global threats. This intelligence-driven approach allows for smarter prioritization of remediation efforts, ensuring that critical risks are addressed promptly while reducing unnecessary patching work.

The market is also characterized by automation and orchestration capabilities, which streamline vulnerability scanning, patch management, and reporting processes. This not only speeds up remediation but also reduces the burden on IT and security teams. Machine learning and AI are increasingly embedded into these solutions to enhance predictive analytics, enabling the identification of potential vulnerabilities before they are publicly disclosed.

Another distinct aspect is the compliance and regulatory alignment offered by SVM solutions. They help organizations adhere to industry-specific regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS by providing detailed audit trails, risk scoring, and automated compliance reporting, ensuring both security and legal obligations are met efficiently.

Finally, the SVM market is evolving towards cloud-native and hybrid security models, catering to the needs of modern IT infrastructures. These solutions provide centralized visibility and control across on-premises, cloud, and remote environments, addressing vulnerabilities in increasingly complex and distributed ecosystems.

Major Highlights of the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

The Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Organizations across industries are prioritizing proactive security frameworks to detect and address vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, fueling demand for advanced SVM solutions.

A significant highlight is the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies, which enhance real-time threat detection, automate vulnerability assessments, and predict potential attack vectors. These intelligent systems allow faster risk mitigation and reduce the operational strain on security teams.

The market is also witnessing growing integration of SVM with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms. This integration creates a more holistic security ecosystem, enabling better visibility, contextual analysis, and coordinated incident response.

Regulatory pressures are another major driver, with governments and industry bodies enforcing strict compliance requirements such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001. SVM tools are increasingly designed to provide compliance-ready reporting and audit capabilities, making them essential for regulated sectors like finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

Top Companies in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market

Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Tenable (US), Cisco (US), DXC Technology (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Qualys (US), ManageEngine (US), RSI Security (US), Fortra (US), Ivanti (US), Tanium (US), Invicti (US), Outpost24 (Sweden), Skybox Security (US), Vulcan Cyber (Israel), SecPod (India), Balbix (US), Intruder (UK), Brinqa (US), Holm Security (Sweden), Nucleus Security (US), and NopSec (US) are the key players and other players in the security and vulnerability management market.

Microsoft (US)

Microsoft is a multinational technology company that generates revenue through different operations, including developing software, designing hardware, and selling online advertisements. Some of the products the company offers include operating systems, applications for servers, social productivity tools, and video games. It also provides various cloud services, which include Office 365, Dynamics CRM Online, Azure, and Skype. The Microsoft Defender Vulnerability Management solution offers the detection of vulnerabilities in all continuous, prioritization according to risks, and remediation tools across all platforms. The company serves its solutions and services in diversified industries such as financial services, energy and resources, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, retail, defense, education, and telecommunications. Microsoft operates in over 100 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Qualys (US)

Qualys offers cybersecurity solutions focusing on digital transformation, enhancing agility, optimizing business outcomes, and reducing operational costs. Qualys' products include vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, continuous monitoring, and threat detection. It partners with leading cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as consulting firms such as Accenture and IBM. Qualys' vulnerability management solutions include Enterprise TruRiskTM Platform, Web Application Scanning & API Security, TotalCloud, Vulnerability Management, Detection & Response, Patch Management, and CyberSecurity Asset Management.

CrowdStrike (US)

CrowdStrike is a leading cybersecurity company in the Security and Vulnerability Management Market, offering AI-powered threat intelligence and endpoint protection. Its Falcon platform provides real-time monitoring, proactive threat detection, and automated vulnerability management to safeguard organizations from cyber threats.

IBM (US)

IBM provides advanced Security and Vulnerability Management solutions through AI-driven threat detection, automated risk assessment, and compliance management. Its offerings, including IBM Security QRadar, help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities effectively.

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Check Point Software Technologies provides advanced security and vulnerability management solutions, offering threat prevention, risk assessment, and automated patching. Its tools help organizations detect and mitigate cyber threats, ensuring robust protection against vulnerabilities.