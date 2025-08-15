Design Work Begins For Residential Blocks 3 And 4 In Kalbajar District
Planning has officially begun for the construction of Residential Blocks 3 and 4 in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, according to the district's Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service.
The relevant preparatory work has been completed, and the design phase has now been commissioned to TK Project LLC. A formal contract has been signed with the company.
Under the terms of the agreement, TK Project will receive a total of 3 million manats for its services.
The design phase is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment