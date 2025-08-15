Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Design Work Begins For Residential Blocks 3 And 4 In Kalbajar District

2025-08-15 05:05:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

Planning has officially begun for the construction of Residential Blocks 3 and 4 in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, according to the district's Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service.

The relevant preparatory work has been completed, and the design phase has now been commissioned to TK Project LLC. A formal contract has been signed with the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, TK Project will receive a total of 3 million manats for its services.

The design phase is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

