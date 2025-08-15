Ağdərə's Kolatağ Village Sees First Wave Of Returning Residents

Ağdərə's Kolatağ Village Sees First Wave Of Returning Residents
The first group of families has been resettled to Kolatağ village in Ağdərə district, marking an important step in the region's ongoing post-conflict reconstruction and repopulation efforts, Azernews reports.
The initial phase involves the relocation of 26 families, totaling 89 individuals. These families were previously living in temporary accommodations across various regions of Azerbaijan.
The resettled families come from multiple districts and cities: six families (24 people) from Ağdam, five families (16 people) from Baku, five families (16 people) from Bərdə, three families (13 people) from Ağcabədi, two families (6 people) from Sumqayıt, two families (4 people) from Tərtər, one family (4 people) from Oğuz, one family (3 people) from Göygöl, and one family (3 people) from Qəbələ.
Local authorities emphasize that this initial wave represents the beginning of a larger effort to revive Kolatağ as a thriving community. Infrastructure, housing, and essential services are being developed in parallel to ensure sustainable resettlement and to encourage further population growth in the district.
The move to Kolatağ is part of a broader national initiative to restore and repopulate Azerbaijan's liberated territories, reflecting the government's commitment to reconstruction, social integration, and economic revitalization in these areas.
