Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Oil Price Up 30 Cents To USD 68.98 Pb - KPC


2025-08-15 05:04:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 30 cents to US 68.98 per barrel (pb) in Thursday's trading, compared to USD 68.68 pb on Wednesday, announced Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Globally, price of Brent crude went up by USD 1.21 to USD 66.84 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.31 to USD 63.96 pb. (end)
km


