403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Price Up 30 Cents To USD 68.98 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 30 cents to US 68.98 per barrel (pb) in Thursday's trading, compared to USD 68.68 pb on Wednesday, announced Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
Globally, price of Brent crude went up by USD 1.21 to USD 66.84 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.31 to USD 63.96 pb. (end)
km
Globally, price of Brent crude went up by USD 1.21 to USD 66.84 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude rose by USD 1.31 to USD 63.96 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment