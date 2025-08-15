Medical Tubing Market Worth $18.41 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 8.0%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The market for medical tubing is expanding swiftly due to growing worldwide geriatric population, susceptible to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders and kidney failure, propelling demand for medical tubing across markets like catheters, dialysis, and fluid management. Further, growing popularity for less invasive treatments like endoscopy and angioplasty, with their need for flexible and strong tubing, is propelling market growth. Technological advances in extrusion provide high-quality tubing with improved kink resistance, tensile strength, and flexibility. Breakthroughs in material technology, e.g., silicone, polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomers, enable enhanced performance for numerous applications including drug delivery and respiratory treatment. Additionally, growth in emerging markets in healthcare infrastructure, higher spending on healthcare, and a move towards home healthcare-where light tubing is needed by portable medical devices-helps to fuel the market. The cumulative effect of population aging, the need for minimally invasive surgery, advances in technology, and compliance with regulations helps maintain a growth momentum in the medical tubing market as evolving global healthcare demands persist.

Saint-Gobain (France)Freudenberg Medical (US)W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)The Lubrizol Corporation (US)Nordson Corporation (US)TE Connectivity (Switzerland)Elkem ASA (Norway)Trelleborg AB (Sweden)RAUMEDIC AG (Germany)Teknor Apex (US)Spectrum Plastics Group (US)Zeus Company LLC (US)

Increasing demand for minimally invasive medical proceduresLimited material compatibility: Increasing governmental expenditure for upgrading and developing healthcare infrastructureHigh cost of producing and marketing medical tubing products

Rubber has the largest market share in the medical tubing market during the forecast period.

Catheters & cannulas holds the largest share in the medical tubing market during forecast period.

In terms of structure, multi-lumen holds the largest share in the medical tubing market during forecast period. North America to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Smart tubing in healthcare application are the new advanced tubing systems that have sensors, conductive components, or microfluidic channels integrated into them for enhanced functionality, security, and monitoring. Such tubes are beyond the mere transportation of fluid as they consist of real-time data collection, automation, and enhanced control features, which provide better patient care and procedural efficiency. One of the important features of smart tubing is intrinsic sensors that track parameters such as pressure, temperature, and flow rate to achieve optimal performance in applications like intravenous (IV) therapy, dialysis, and catheterization. Real-time monitoring ensures detection of blockages, leaks, or aberrations, minimizing complications. Certain smart tubing systems also feature RFID or Bluetooth technology for wireless data communication, facilitating remote monitoring in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Specialty polymers are growing fastest in the medical tubing market due to their exceptional performance properties, which address the changing demands of the healthcare market. These include thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and fluoropolymers. They provide increased biocompatibility, chemical resistance, and abrasion resistance compared to traditional rubbers and plastics. Their resistance to aggressive sterilization methods, such as autoclaving and gamma radiation, also makes them suitable for use in applications that demand high standards of hygiene, e.g., catheters, intravenous (IV) tubing, and dialysis machines. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures has also promoted the use of specialty polymers, as they allow for the creation of flexible, lightweight, and high-performance tubing. Their greater mechanical toughness ensures consistency in rigorous applications, reducing the risk of tube collapse and enhancing patient safety. Specialty polymers are also more resistant to drug interaction and biofouling, ensuring medical liquid integrity as it flows through the tubing. The increasing cases of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, are propelling higher demand for more advanced medical equipment, hence driving demand for specialty polymer tubing. The fast-paced progress in the field of material science has made it possible to design antimicrobial polymers, thus improving infection prevention in medical facilities. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and EU MDR have also mandated strict standards for medical materials, with a preference for high-performance polymers that are safe and sustainable. As medical device companies and healthcare providers look for materials with better functionality, durability, and regulatory compliance, specialty polymers continue to see accelerated uptake. Their distinct benefits over conventional materials, along with the increasing focus on innovation and patient-centered care, are propelling their highest growth in the medical tubing industry.

Drug delivery systems are witnessing the most rapid expansion in the medical tubing industry due to changing healthcare requirements and technological innovation. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases requires effective and targeted drug delivery. Tubing is essential to these systems, allowing drug delivery directly to targeted locations within the body for increased efficacy with reduced side effects. This requirement is further fuelled by the aging population globally, which increasingly needs frequent and advanced medical therapy, much of which involves the use of drug-delivery tubing. In addition, ever-present innovation in drug delivery technology is a key driver. Breakthroughs such as injectable systems, insulin pumps, and inhalers are highly dependent on tailor-made medical tubing to operate efficiently. The evolution of minimally invasive drug delivery systems, including microneedle arrays or linked drug delivery devices, has boosted demand for specialized tubing that can meet complex specifications such as controlled release or high-viscosity biologics. Such innovations enhance patient compliance and comfort, further enhancing adoption. The trend towards personalized medicine drives this growth. Personalized treatments need flexible tubing solutions that can support customized drug formulations and delivery regimens, so drug delivery systems are a dynamic category. Partnerships between medical device and pharma companies are broadening the scope and application of these systems, fueling demand for premium, biocompatible tubing materials such as silicone and fluoropolymers.

The medical tubing market offers various growth opportunities spurred by advances in healthcare technologies, surging demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the high incidence of chronic diseases. The greatest opportunity comes in the increasing usage of home healthcare and wearable medical devices like insulin pumps and portable oxygen therapy that need top-grade, flexible, and robust tubing. Moreover, the growing application of biologics generate a need for specialized tubing solutions that provide the safe and accurate delivery of sensitive drugs. Advances in material science, such as biodegradable and antimicrobial tubing, provide opportunities to improve patient safety and minimize hospital-acquired infections. The incorporation of intelligent technologies, including sensors on tubing for the real-time measurement of fluid flow and pressure, is another area with great promise, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of treatment. Asian-Pacific and Latin America provide compelling opportunities for growth that are accompanied by building up health care infrastructures and further investments by the governments in the manufacture of medical devices. Additionally, the movement toward green and recyclable medical materials concurs with world environmental campaigns to support the design of green medical tubing. With ongoing needs for healthcare, on-going research and advancements in technology will create increased prospects for the medical tubing market.

Saint-Gobain (France) is a French multinational corporation dedicated to industrial construction materials and services manufacturing and distribution. The medical tubing business segment operates under its subsidiary Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics which trades as Saint-Gobain Life Sciences. The division of Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics develops numerous high-performance materials and component products including medical tubing products for medical applications in healthcare sectors.

Freudenberg Medical (US), a division of Germany-based Freudenberg Group, develops medical components and devices while also designing and manufacturing them. By operating under Freudenberg Group's specialties business area the company delivers catheters, hypotubes and balloons with minimally invasive procedure coating solutions alongside steerable shafts, engineered needles and precision-molded components and medical silicone and plastic tubing. Freudenberg Medical operates 11 manufacturing facilities through corporate branches located across the Americas, Europe and Asia servicing Costa Rica, India, China, Ireland, Singapore, the United States and Germany.

