WWE Star Predicts Mandy Rose Will Return For Showdown With Current WWE Champion

Speculation over Mandy Rose's WWE return has gained momentum after NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne shared her thoughts on the matter. Rose, who led the Toxic Attraction stable alongside Jayne and Gigi Dolin, was released from WWE in 2022 after losing the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, she has stayed away from in-ring competition and focused on personal ventures.

Speaking on Ten Count Media with Steve Fall and Sean Mooney, Jayne was asked if she believes Rose could make a comeback.“Yeah, probably,” Jayne said.“I feel, like you said, everybody eventually makes their way back here. Like I know Mandy. I feel like she would come back. If the opportunity was right, the story was right, all the stars aligned, yes, for sure.”

Jayne, who also holds the TNA Knockouts World Championship, hinted at wanting a match against Rose if she does return.“I've grown a lot since she left. So let's see if she can keep up now,” she added.

Jayne is set to defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance at NXT Heatwave on August 24.

Rose's NXT run was one of the most successful in recent years. She returned to the brand in 2021, adopting a new look and leading Toxic Attraction to dominance in the women's division. With Dolin and Jayne winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, the group held every women's title in NXT.

Rose's reign lasted 413 days, ending when she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez in December 2022, shortly before her release. She publicly supported Jayne earlier this year when Jayne won the NXT Women's Championship.