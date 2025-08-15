Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Guess Who Is Going OUT This Week? Gizele & Anumol Lead But...

Voting trends in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 show Gizele and Anumol topping the charts, but a shocking mid-week twist has thrown the house into uncertainty. Instead of a regular eviction, two contestants will be suspended and must fight to stay in the game, leaving fans divided and contestants on edge.

