4 Reasons Vince Mcmahon Should Return To Change WWE Forever

Vince McMahon's WWE comeback could change the game. Here are four big reasons it matters.

Once the lifeblood of pro wrestling, kayfabe gave fans the feeling that rivalries, alliances, and betrayals were all rooted in reality. Lately, projects like WWE: Unreal and candid backstage clips have blurred the lines too far, making scripted moments lose their magic.

Vince McMahon was relentless about protecting kayfabe, ensuring fans stayed invested. His return could restore that vital storytelling edge.

Reports from former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman have hinted at tension between Triple H and The Rock over creative direction. If true, such a clash could hurt long-term planning. Vince McMahon stepping in would instantly command authority, reestablishing a single creative vision and ensuring consistency in storytelling.

WWE's viewership has been dipping despite Triple H's leadership in creative. Even Brock Lesnar's much-hyped SummerSlam return felt like a last-ditch move to spike numbers.

McMahon has a track record of turning slumps into surges, whether during the Monday Night Wars or other challenging periods. His flair for shock moments and unpredictable twists could help draw audiences back to weekly programming.

John Cena's final in-ring chapter will close this December, marking the end of an era. Vince McMahon was instrumental in shaping Cena into the face of the company, guiding his rise to legendary status.

A reunion segment between the two before Cena walks away would add emotional weight to his farewell and give fans a fitting send-off.