Profit Surges At Nubank, Yet Share Price Wobbles As Investors Eye Future Challenges
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nubank, one of Latin America's largest digital banks, has posted its highest-ever profit: $637 million for the second quarter of 2025, according to its official statements.
This marks a 42% jump from the same period last year and highlights how quickly the company is growing in a region filled with traditional banks.
The bank's nearly 123 million customers mainly reside in Brazil , Mexico, and Colombia. In just three months, Nubank added more than four million new users.
Its revenue reached $3.7 billion for the quarter, rising 40% in a single year. The company's return on equity stands at 28%, significantly higher than many established competitors.
But these numbers tell only part of the story. Unlike older banks with expensive branches, Nubank operates mostly online. This approach keeps operating costs low, at just $0.80 per client each month.
It also allows the company to serve millions more people, many of whom never had access to traditional banks. Nubank's loan book hit $27.3 billion, up 8% in three months, with credit cards as the main product and personal loans growing fast.
Of course, lending always means risk. Nubank's non-performing loans between 15 and 90 days late fell to 4.4%. However, more serious delinquencies, above 90 days, edged up to 6.6%.
Still, analysts view these levels as healthy, given the bank's rapid expansion and customer base that often includes lower-income users. Investors responded strongly.
Nubank shares fell nearly 3% during normal trading after results were released, then jumped 7% in after-hours trading. This reaction reflected confidence that the company can balance growth and risk better than many traditional banks in the region.
Behind the impressive profit figures is a deeper story: Nubank 's growth comes not just from attracting more people, but from persuading existing clients to use more financial services.
Executives say that, going forward, most new revenue will come from deepening customer relationships, not just adding accounts. These facts all come from Nubank's official reports and filings.
What stands out is that Nubank's lean, digital model allows it to profitably serve people often underserved by traditional banks, which may be a sign of lasting change in how banking works across Latin America.
