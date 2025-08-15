Automotive Electric Water Pump Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Through 2025?

The market size for electric water pumps in the automotive industry has surged swiftly in the past years. The market, which is forecasted to rise from $3.81 billion in 2024 to $4.32 billion in 2025, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The significant growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors including stricter fuel efficiency standards, a heightened focus on reducing emissions, evolving needs for advanced engine cooling, escalating demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, advancements and enhancements in automotive performance, and a marked increase in engine downsizing trends.

The market for automotive electric water pumps is projected to experience significant expansion over the coming years. It's anticipated to reach a valuation of $7.35 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The expansion over the forecast period can be linked to persistent efforts to reduce emissions, implementing smart and connected features, the emergence of thermal management systems, a heightened emphasis on employing lightweight materials, and a rising market share of electric vehicles. Key trends in the forecast period encompass a surge in vehicle electrification, an emphasis on energy efficiency, incorporation of smart cooling systems, emphasis on lightweight construction and materials, and the rise of electric and hybrid powertrains.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market?

The increasing popularity and need for electric vehicles are predicted to fuel the expansion of the automotive electric water pump market. Electric vehicles (EVs) are vehicles powered by an electric motor drawing energy from a rechargeable battery that can be powered externally. The role of the automotive electric water pump in such vehicles is to control the volume of coolant circulating through the engine at particular temperature ranges. A controller helps maintain targeted temperature while avoiding under-cooling or over-cooling. Therefore, the surge in demand for electric vehicles is projected to enhance the market for automotive electric water pumps. For instance, the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), a France-based international organization of auto manufacturers, reported a significant growth in the worldwide automotive industry in 2023. The total production of vehicles escalated to 93546599 units, marking a massive rise from the 85016728 units manufactured in 2022. Consequently, the growing demand for electric vehicles is a major contributor to the expansion of the automotive electric water pump market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market?

Major players in the Automotive Electric Water Pump include:

. Robert Bosch GmbH

. Schaeffler AG

. Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc.

. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

. Rheinmetall Automotive AG

. Valeo Service

. Continental Automotive GmbH

. BLDC Pump Co. Ltd.

. Gates Corporation

. Davies Craig Pty Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market In The Future?

The rising popularity of technological innovation is a major trend in the automotive electric water pump industry. Big players in the market have been concentrating on the advancement of novel technologies to maintain their dominance. Gates Corporation, a US-based manufacturer that specialises in bespoke fluid power and power transmission solutions, serves as an example. In November 2022, the company introduced a new generation of Thermal Pro electric water pumps (EWP) for electric vehicle applications. This cutting-edge technology can handle a wide array of applications from 100 W to 3 kW (4.0 hp) thanks to its complex design. Its proprietary mechanical design boosts pump reliability by safeguarding the electronic assembly from potential contact with coolant fluids. Moreover, on exclusively electric platforms where electric water pumps consume a significant amount of battery power, its patent-pending technology bolsters motor efficiency, thereby becoming essential.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market

The automotive electric water pumpmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Voltage Type: 12V, 24V

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Duty Trucks, Buses And Coaches

3) By Propulsion: Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs), Electric, Battery Electric, Hybrid Or Plug-In Hybrid Electric, Fuel-Cell Electric

4) By Application: Engine, Turbocharger, Battery, Other Applications

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By 12V: Standard 12V Pumps, High-Performance 12V Pumps

2) By 24V: Standard 24V Pumps, High-Performance 24V Pumps

Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive electric water pump market and it is projected to continue its growth. The regions analyzed in the same market study include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

