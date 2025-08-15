Shrimps By Nana Watanabe Wins Bronze In A' Jewelry Awards

Shrimps

Innovative earring design recognized for its unique origami-inspired structure and delicate marine aesthetic.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Shrimps by Nana Watanabe as the Bronze winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and craftsmanship showcased in Watanabe's innovative earring design.The Bronze A' Jewelry Design Award holds significant relevance for both the industry and consumers. It recognizes designs that push boundaries, set new trends, and offer practical benefits to wearers. By receiving this award, Shrimps demonstrates its alignment with the highest standards of jewelry design, making it a noteworthy addition to any jewelry collection.Shrimps stands out for its unique fusion of traditional embroidery techniques and origami-inspired folding methods. The intricate design captures the delicate beauty of marine life, with translucent organza fabric meticulously embroidered and folded to create a three-dimensional shrimp effect. The incorporation of air into the structure results in a lightweight yet sturdy piece that maintains its shape during wear.This recognition from the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a testament to Nana Watanabe's dedication to innovation and excellence. It motivates the brand to continue exploring new creative avenues and pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. The award also highlights the potential for Shrimps to inspire future trends and influence industry practices.Interested parties may learn more at:About Nana WatanabeNana Watanabe is a contemporary jewelry designer based in Japan, known for creating innovative designs using sustainable materials. Her brand features beautiful embroidered accessories made from recycled materials, which have been highly acclaimed at exhibitions both in Japan and abroad. In recent years, she has expanded into international markets, including Milan, New York, and London. Nana Watanabe's creations embody the fusion of art and fashion through their distinctive world view and high-quality craftsmanship, offering a new style for a sustainable future.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes jewelry designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their potential to positively influence industry standards through their professional execution. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

